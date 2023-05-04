Bossip Video

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts kept the PDA popping on their paradisiacal vacation in Bermuda.

Ty and Miracle have never been shy about how crazy they are about one another and it appears that even after the birth of their son Xi Lei last September things are still sizzling hot between these boos.

Tyler shared a solo shot of himself shirtless in a pair of yellow trunks on Instagram, captioning the photo “In my own world 🏝️.” The image was part of a carousel that also included a boo’ed up shot with Miracle as well as a video of the pair and another couple exploring a cave.

Similarly, Miracle shared shots from the same day during their glorious Horseshoe Bay vacay. The curvaceous beauty sported an asymmetrical white one-piece bathing suit and wore her hair in long beachy waves in a trio of photos that showcased her kissing and embracing her son’s father.

“Just enjoying life with my Bestfriend,” Miracle captioned the photos.

“In the middle of the world w my girl ❤️❤️❤️,” Tyler commented on the post.

And while his parents were having a ball in Bermuda, baby Xi Lei made his Instagram debut. A pair of photos of the chunky 8-month-old were shared exclusively on The Shade Room’s Instagram account.

Isn’t he precious?!

We love to see it. Xi Lei is such a handsome liddo fella! But then again his parents are definitely working with some gorgeous genes.