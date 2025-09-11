Big Rich Casting Confirmed: STARZ Announces Christmas Canceling Co-Leads Playing Ghost & Tommy In ‘Power: Origins’ Prequel Series

Source: STARZ

A “big rich” casting has been confirmed for the new Power: Origins series. The 18-episode STARZ prequel series, focused on Tommy and Ghost’s early days before Truth Nightclub, betrayal, and bloody finales, will feature Spence Moore (Creed III, Brilliant Minds) as James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Charlie Mann (The Watchers, Virdee) as his right-hand, Tommy Egan.

The duo will step in as the younger versions of the characters originated by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original series.

As previously reported, Power: Origins will continue to explore the Power universe in fresh and compelling ways. A press release teases that fans can expect the series to delve into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A “fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the Power franchise, Power: Origins will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men, not just leveling up, but determined to become legends in the game.”

As previously announced, MeKai Curtis (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) is set to reprise his role as Kanan Stark.

This will mark the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular Power series, preceded by Power Book II: Ghost, which screened its fourth and final season in 2024; Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which aired its fourth season earlier this spring and, already has filmed its upcoming fifth and final season; and Power Book IV: Force, the third and final season of which will debut on November 7.

Sascha Penn will showrun and executive produce Power: Origins from a pilot co-written by Courtney A. Kemp and himself. The Power Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney Kemp (through her production company End Of Episode); Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson (through G-Unit Film and Television); and Mark Canton (through Canton Entertainment). Additional executive producers include Chris Selak and Pete Chatmon. Lionsgate will produce Power: Origins for STARZ.

As more exciting details are released about the upcoming series, we will be sure to share them, so stay tapped in. Share your thoughts about today’s announcement in the comments!

