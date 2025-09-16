History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Donald Trump’s racist “policy” decisions are moving full-speed ahead, and at this rate, by the end of his administration, you won’t be able to find a single mention of the nearly 300 years of enslavement that America proudly practiced in the public square.

According to The Washington Post, The Orange Man has demanded that all images, signs, and exhibits that mention the bloody anti-Black foundation of America’s economic power be removed from national parks. One of which, is the historic photo titled “The Scourged Back” that shows the deep whipping scars suffered by an escaped enslaved Black man named Peter Gordon.

WaPo also noted that information about John Brown’s famous raid that aimed to arm the enslaved for a revolt was also flagged to be removed from Harpers Ferry National Historic Park in West Virginia in accordance with Trump’s demands. A National Park Service spokesperson, Rachel Pawlitz, likely a MAGA bootlicker, says that compliance with this policy is somehow supposed to make America great again.

“Interpretive materials that disproportionately emphasize negative aspects of U.S. history or historical figures, without acknowledging broader context or national progress, can unintentionally distort understanding rather than enrich it,” Pawlitz said. Over 30 signs referring to slavery, discrimination, whites treatment toward Blacks, sexism, the slaughter of indigenous peoples, historic anti-LGBTQ incidents and other similar public messages have been marked for review and potential removal. Trump previously attacked artifacts and exhibits at the Smithsonian Museum in a letter The White House sent on August 12, 2025: “As we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our Nation’s founding, it is more important than ever that our national museums reflect the unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story. In this spirit, and in accordance with Executive Order 14253, Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History, we will be leading a comprehensive internal review of selected Smithsonian museums and exhibitions. This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions. This review is a constructive and collaborative effort.” Sure, Jan. “Collaborative.”