Social Media Erupts Over Cardi B's Pregnancy Announcement

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Social media erupts over Cardi B's latest pregnancy announcement

Published on September 17, 2025

1 of 16

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Source: Elsa/Getty Images

After months of loud whispers and speculation, mother of 3 Cardi B finally revealed she’s expecting a baby with baller boo Stefon Diggs during a now-viral interview with Gayle King who wasted no time addressing those pesky pregnancy rumors.

“The rumors on the street, the streets be talking, and the latest rumor about you is that you are having a baby, and I want to know what, if anything, you want to share about that with the class,” said King.

“Well, yes, I am,” Cardi admitted. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”

With everyone watching the bump, the Grammy-winner said she wanted to share the news in her own time.

“I just was like, can I just say it on my own time? Like, I’m not hiding. On my own terms. Let me close some deals first,” Cardi explained, adding with a laugh, “Now that I talked about it, y’all better get my album. Y’all wanted to know, now you know. So buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers.”

This comes at the height of the lovable superstar’s impressive rollout of her long-awaited sophomore album Am I The Drama? and tour next year.

“I don’t come from weak women,” Cardi said proudly. “Even when I’m pregnant, I’m ready.”

What was your reaction to Cardi’s pregnancy? Do you think her and Stefon will stay together, forever? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the not-very-shocking announcement on the flip.

