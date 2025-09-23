Celebrity

Cardi B's Unbothered Response To Stefon Diggs' Paternity Suits

Hello, Bardi? This Is Shirley! Unbothered & Unserious Cardi B Seemingly Reacts To Stefon Diggs Paternity Suit

Stefon Diggs faces paternity suits from an Instagram model, and Cardi B has an unbothered response as Stefon requests paternity test.

Published on September 23, 2025

Cardi B‘s romantic life has a new chapter, and it’s full of questions regarding Stefon Diggs‘ paternity suits and legal filings. As the couple prepares to welcome their first child together, the NFL player is facing a lawsuit to determine if he is the father of a five-month-old daughter.

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

As BOSSIP previously reported, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have had a very public relationship, with the couple going Instagram official just a few months ago. In Cardi’s comments, Stefon praised his pregnant girlfriend while publicly proclaiming that he’s “team boy” and thinking of Spanish names. Cardi also responded, praising Stefon for motivating her with his work ethic. Their public display of affection came just days after Cardi B announced her pregnancy, which will be her fourth child, and Diggs’ second.

However, shortly after the happy news, rumors began circulating that Diggs has other children. A video, which was obtained by TMZ, showed the NFL player leaving a hospital with a baby carrier, allegedly taken shortly after he confirmed his relationship with Cardi. The video sparked questions from fans and led to further speculation about the timeline of Diggs’ personal life.

Stefon Diggs’ Paternity: Two Babies, One Lawsuit

The speculation was quickly followed by a paternity lawsuit filed by model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle, who accused the NFL star of fathering her five-month-old daughter, Charliee, born in April 2025. According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, Lopera filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 30, seeking to establish Diggs as the legal father of her daughter. Lopera is requesting full legal and physical custody of the child, as well as an order for Diggs to cover all pregnancy and birth-related expenses and attorney fees.

In response, Stefon Diggs has requested a genetic test to confirm his paternity. Diggs has not commented publicly on the paternity suit, but in his filing, he acknowledged his uncertainty about his biological connection to the infant but stated that, “should paternity be established, he plans to pursue shared custody.” He is also asking that both he and Lopera be held responsible for parenting-related and legal expenses, according to Complex.

Lopera’s attorney, Tamar G. Arminak, told Page Six, “My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs finally meets, acknowledges, and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles”

While Diggs has remained quiet on the situation, Cardi B is taking the rumors in stride. In a video, which appears to be taken from an Instagram Live, the “Bodega Baddie” mocked the women expressing concern for her. “Hello Barbara? This is Shirley,” she says. “That’s your baby daddy, b***h? That’s my baby daddy, too. What now? I don’t f*****g know. We’ll figure it out, b***h.”

The paternity suit and the baby carrier video have certainly added a layer of complexity to Stefon Diggs’ personal life, but it seems Cardi B is unfazed by the drama.

What do you think about Cardi B’s comedy amid Stefon Diggs’ baby daddy drama? Let us know in the comments!

