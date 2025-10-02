Celebrity

Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival

Bigger Than The Program: Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival’s ‘A House Of Dynamite’ Premiere

WNBA superstar extends winning streak at 'A House Of Dynamite' premiere

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 6

House Of Dynamite asset

Source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

All eyes were on WNBA star Angel Reese who stunned in a classic black Diotīma SS26 dress alongside Idris Elba at the New York Film Festival’s star-studded A House Of Dynamite premiere in NYC.

House Of Dynamite asset

Source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

The Mebound maven (who makes a cameo in the upcoming Netflix thriller) extended her winning streak at the glitzy event just weeks after trending during the Canelo vs. Crawford fight in Vegas.

At this point, it’s clear she’s the WNBA’s premier IT-Girlie who ascended to another level with her signature Reebok shoe, McDonald’s meal, Reese’s Pieces collab, and cameo in a streaming blockbuster starring Idris Elba (who’s the President!) and Rebecca Ferguson.

While stunning on the carpet, she had this to say about her first film role.

It was amazing… being able to work with a woman is something I always love to do because women empowerment–that’s something I always believe in and stand on,” she said.

And for [director Katherine Bigelow] to want me in the movie and be myself, my first time was amazing and I’m super thankful for her… and also being on set with Idris was the best, I mean, I’ve watched him since I was a young girl and he’s in all my favorite movies so I was really excited to work with somebody who’s such a great person first and also a great actor.”

In A House Of Dynamite, the world spirals into chaos when a single unattributed missile is launched at the United States which scrambles to determine who is responsible, and how to respond.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow, the film also stars Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Jonah Hauer-King, with Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke.

Will you be seated for A House Of Dynamite (streaming Oct. 24 on Netflix)? Tell us down below and peep some internet commotion over Angel’s latest moment on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456

Related Tags

Angel Reese Idris Elba Netflix Newsletter
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry's Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close