Sorry ‘Silly Simone!’ Porsha Williams Says She’s Still Doing ‘Detty December’ Despite Simon Pulling Her Nigerian Sponsorship

The international drama! Porsha Williams’ ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, is back in the headlines. This time, for trying to snatch away her Nigerian residency sponsorship. Read about the latest inside.

According to court docs filed in Nigeria and obtained by TMZ, Simon claims he sponsored Porsha’s Nigerian resident permit when they tied the knot. But now that the marriage is done, he’s making moves to yank it away.

Simon told TMZ that he was tipped off by the Nigerian government that Porsha had traveled to Nigeria in December 2024, using documentation issued during their marriage. And apparently, that didn’t sit well with him.

“Given our legal divorce, I have a duty to withdraw the sponsorship associated with that document,” Simon revealed.

He even threw shade about Porsha pulling up to Lagos last year for Detty December, vowing she won’t be welcomed at the party this year. Whew, petty boots!

If you thought Porsha was pressed, think again. Sis is booked and busy. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is back in Atlanta, filming the new season and sitting pretty in the house she secured from the divorce. Sources told TMZ that she’s not stressing over Simon’s legal antics and has zero interest in heading back to Nigeria anytime soon. Basically: keep it, boo.

Here’s a bit of what Porsha had to say:

“I’m an American silly Simone,” Porsha wrote, along with six American flag emojis. “I can go where I want. HBU ?” she wrote, poking fun at Simon’s deportation.

And if she ever does want to return? Porsha’s not worried. Word is she can just apply for her own paperwork. Let’s be real, she’s not exactly short on resources. In fact, shortly after the story broke, Porsha herself responded and let folks know she’s actually getting offers for new sponsorships and even a Nigerian passport. Imagine turning your ex’s “revenge move” into a flex. Porsha really is the queen of the soft clapback.

“16 offers for a Nigerian passport/sponsors and counting!” wrote Porsha. The Lord has blessed us. Who all wanna go??? Detty December here we come.”

BLOOP!

It appears that when it comes to Porsha Williams, the drama might follow her, but she’s always going to land on her feet, lashes fluttering and edges intact. Simon can keep his residency sponsorship because Porsha’s busy stacking wins, filming reality TV, and sipping her tea stateside.

Somebody cue the “unbothered” meme, because if we’ve learned anything from this saga, it’s that you really can’t dim a peach holder’s shine.