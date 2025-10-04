Breaking News

#BREAKING Diddy Sentenced To More Than 4 Years In Prison
Celebrity

Rémy Martin Celebrates 'This Is My City' Campaign In Atlanta

Peace Up, A-Town Down! Rémy Martin Celebrates ‘This Is My City’ Campaign With ATL’s Flyest And Finest, Brings Out Big Tigger, DJ Suss One & More For F.I.L.A. Festivities

Atlanta tastemakers put on for their city at Rémy Martin's 'This Is My City' celebration

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Peace up, A-Town down!

Rémy Martin x This Is My City event

Source: Sharheem Taylor/@rapture.visuals

The vibes were high and drinks were flowing at Rémy Martin‘s ‘This Is My City’ celebration that brought together Atlanta‘s flyest (and finest) tastemakers, movemakers, and doers for exquisite photo moments, hip-moving sounds, and an innovative snack pop-up (with every Rap Snack flavor imaginable!) at The Retreat in midtown.

Rémy Martin x This Is My City event

Source: Josiah Robinson/@gallerysharheemtaylor

Hosted by Big Tigger and NYC Power 105.1’s DJ Suss One, the exclusive soirée toasted to Atlanta’s boundary-pushing prowess across sound, style, and spirit while spotlighting ‘This Is My City’ microgrant winner, Sheoyki Jones, Founder of cultural impact agency Social Xurrency.

Rémy Martin x This Is My City event

Source: Sharheem Taylor/@rapture.visuals

Mentored by Big Tigger (ATL mentor) and DJ Suss One, the emerging strategist was gifted with a custom jacket designed by celebrity designer Jon Stan as a symbol of her impact on the culture.

Rémy Martin x This Is My City event

Source: Josiah Robinson/@gallerysharheemtaylor

Surrounded by lavish decor with Rémy Martin’s signature flair, guests enjoyed a collection of curated cocktails, including The Rémy Ginger, 75/85, Passion our le Cognac, and French Press (for the expresso martini baddies).

Rémy Martin x This Is My City celebration

Source: Josiah Robinson/@gallerysharheemtaylor

Rémy Martin x This Is My City event

Source: Josiah Robinson/@gallerysharheemtaylor

Rémy Martin x This Is My City event

Source: Josiah Robinson/@gallerysharheemtaylor

Rémy Martin x This Is My City celebration

Source: Josiah Robinson/@gallerysharheemtaylor

Rémy Martin x This Is My City celebration

Source: Josiah Robinson/@gallerysharheemtaylor

Powered by Rémy Martin V.S.O.P, ‘This Is My City’ is a mentorship and microgrant program that celebrates emerging creatives and entrepreneurs across major U.S. cities.

Through grants, mentorship, and recognition, the initiative supports the next generation of talent shaping culture in their communities.

Rémy Martin x This Is My City event

Source: Josiah Robinson/@gallerysharheemtaylor

“As we celebrate the launch of the V.S.O.P ‘This is My City’ limited-edition collection, we are proud to honor the local talent, culture, and legacies that have shaped these iconic cities and continue to inspire the future,” said Tonia Mancino, VP of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas, per Essence.

Rémy Martin x This Is My City event

Source: Josiah Robinson/@gallerysharheemtaylor

Next up on the ‘This Is My City’ tour is Detroit (Oct. 15) and Chicago (Oct. 21) where guests can continue exploring specialty cocktails that reflect the spirit’s depth and elegance while celebrating their city’s microgrant winner.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Atlanta Newsletter Remy Martin

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Real Recognize Real: Black Social Media Users Rally Around Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Global Grind
President Trump Signs Executive Order In Oval Office

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Hip-Hop Wired
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
Smiling young woman against a blue background wearing a pink sweater, enjoying a relaxed moment, with afro hairstyle

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close