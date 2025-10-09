Celebrity

Petunia PDA: Teyana Taylor Thirsts Over Aaron Pierre's Pics

Petunia’s PDA: Aaron Pierre’s Latest Thirst Trap Leaves Teyana Taylor With A Serious Hankering For A Hot Dog

Published on October 9, 2025

Teyana Taylor is publicly thirsting over her man, her man, her mannnn…and, come on, can you blame her???

"One Battle After Another" London Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Aaron Pierre had everyone sweating on Wednesday when he took to Instagram with a few selfies. Captioned, “Here and There 🌍,” he showed off what he’s been up to lately, which, of course, includes being ’90s fine.

While all three pics in the carousel are thirst-worthy, the second slide is what caught everyone’s attention. Pierre posted a pic in the bathroom wearing nothing but a white towel around his waist, showing off his seriously sculpted physique. Fans rushed to the comments to send their appreciation for the photos, but all of the gushing was overshadowed by Teyana Taylor.

The “Rose In Harlem” singer commented two GIFs underneath her man’s post, one of them being Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic line from Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde where her character, Paulette, says, “Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad.”

She didn’t stop there, either. Teyana went on to add the pic to her Instagram Story with another meme reference, writing, “Can I pet that dawg?? Can I pet that dawwwwggggggggg?.”

She also added a song to her IG Story, “Baby (Is it a Crime)” by Rema, which features the lyrics: “Is it a crime? / Is it a crime / That I still want you / And I want you to want me too?”

Since going public with their relationship, Taylor and Pierre have not been shy about showing off their love for one another. During an appearance on The Sherri Show last month, Teyana opened up about their relationship and why she’s always focused on her “apple pie,” regardless of who else is in the room.

“I mean, Luther said ‘never too much’, right?,” she said after Sherri asked whether she had a stomachache from all the sweetness. “Never too much apple pie. Did you see my apple pie? My eyes is on my prize! When we understand what the prize is, we’re not worried about if anybody is stepping outside of that prize tryna look for another one.”

