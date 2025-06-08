Celebrity

Teyana Taylor's Sweet Birthday Shout-Out to Aaron Pierre

Birthday Bae: Teyana Taylor’s Birthday Shout-Out To Aaron Pierre Sparks Viral Heart-Eyed Hysteria

Published on June 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Teyana Taylor always keeps us guessing, and her latest move has the internet buzzing with all sorts of questions about her love life. The multi-talented artist recently tugged on heartstrings with a very special birthday shout-out to actor Aaron Pierre, solidifying what many have been speculating for months: their relationship is seemingly the real deal.

Teyana Taylor x Aaron Pierre
Source: John Nacion/Amy Sussman

While Teyana has been relatively private about her romantic life, her recent birthday post for Aaron Pierre was a clear sign that something is definitely cooking between the two. The Mufasa: The Lion King star, who has been frequently spotted with Taylor, got a sweet dedication on her social media, leaving little room for doubt about their connection.

As BOSSIP previously reported, rumors of Teyana and Aaron’s romance have been swirling for a minute, fueled by their glamorous black-and-white photos at the 2025 Oscar’s afterparty. Fans also noted a gold waist chain with an “A” charm that Teyana sported at Coachella, further hinting at her affections. And let’s not forget when she seemingly responded to one of Aaron’s shirtless thirst traps with a flirty “on di wey” on her Instagram Stories.

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre: From Music Video Muses to Birthday Bliss

But it’s not just social media breadcrumbs that are telling the story. Aaron Pierre has been a significant presence in Teyana’s recent artistic endeavors. He stars as her love interest in the teaser for her upcoming visual album, Escape Room, which also features actor LaKeith Stanfield. The steamy scenes in the trailer, particularly one intimate moment in a shower, have certainly fueled the flames of their rumored romance, showcasing undeniable chemistry that goes beyond mere acting.

As previously reported, there was also Teyana’s recent acceptance of the inaugural Innovator Award at the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit, where she referred to an unnamed person—who fans widely assume to be Pierre—as her “apple pie.” She thanked this individual, alongside her family, for “loving me the way you do,” adding, “I would not be the woman that I am today without you.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Aaron Pierre Celebrity News Happy Birthday Newsletter Teyana Taylor

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

#VMAs Slaying GloRilla Terrifically Trolls Young Thug With Petty Post, YSL Yapper Responds

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close