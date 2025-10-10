Celebrity

UMG Slams 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit For Challenging 'Creative Expression'

UMG Slams ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit For Challenging ‘Creative Expression’ After Big Win, Says Company Looks Forward To Investing In Drake

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Universal Music Group has issued a statement following their big win against Drake in the courtroom, and Champagne Papi has released one as well.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar
Source: Prince Williams / Paras Griffin

In a ruling on Thursday, Oct. 9, U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas determined that the lyrics of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” are expressions of opinion rather than statements of fact, per the Hollywood Reporter.

“A reasonable listener could not have concluded that ‘Not Like Us’ was conveying objective facts about Drake,” she ruled.

In a statement to Billboard following their win, a spokesman for UMG said: “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

While the company seems excited to put this whole ordeal behind them, Drake’s team also released a statement to BOSSIP, insisting this isn’t over.

“We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it.”

As previously reported, the Canadian rapper’s legal battle grew to encompass more than UMG’s alleged defamation.

Most recently, his team demanded internal documents tied to allegations of domestic violence against Lamar and probing the nature of Dave Free’s relationship with Lamar’s children.

In those filings, Drake’s lawyers sought “All Documents and Communications … relating to allegations of domestic violence … committed by Kendrick Lamar.” They also requested materials on “David Isaac Friley (a/k/a Dave Free) and his relationship with Kendrick Lamar and Kendrick Lamar’s children.”

The requests mirrored lyrics from Lamar’s The Heart Part 6,” in which Drake floated suggestions that one of Lamar’s children might not be biologically his, but fathered by Dave Free instead.

Drake also accused UMG of orchestrating a “financial conspiracy” by promoting Lamar’s music at the expense of his brand, making secret payments, and reducing licensing offers to third parties to suppress Drake’s value during contract talks. His team also demanded UMG produce redacted versions of Lamar’s record contract (claiming it was unfairly censored), and documentation involving prior label censorship (citing Pusha T’s “Story of Adidon”) as precedent.

The Degrassi alum initially filed his lawsuit against UMG in January 2025, accusing the music giant of knowingly defaming him. His complaint centered on Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss track, “Not Like Us,” which famously referred to Drake as a “child predator.” Drake alleged that UMG not only distributed this song but also promoted it through “illegal means.”

UMG, for its part, vehemently denied the claims, asserting that the notion they would “seek to harm the reputation of any artist —let alone Drake—is illogical.”

“Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated,” UMG’s lawyers wrote in a filing asking for a dismissal. “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

The defamation suit came after Drake alleged in November 2024 that UMG and Spotify deployed bots to “artificially inflate” the success of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” violating the RICO Act.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Drake For Your Information Kendrick Lamar Lawsuits News Newsletter SMH

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Alexis Ohanian Serves A Masterclass In Protecting Your Queen After Stephen A.’s Serena Williams Shade

MadameNoire
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Angel Reese Gets Her Wings: A Look Inside Her Growing Net Worth & Game-Changing Endorsements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ ₩ĒŁÇØMĒŠ ßÅß¥ ÑØ. 9, ŠĒÇØÑD ÇHÏŁD ₩ÏTH GÏRŁFRÏĒÑD JÅŠMÏÑ ßRØ₩Ñ

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close