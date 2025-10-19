Celebrity

Grambling It-Girlies Who Stunned At Homecoming 2025

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025

Grambling State University baddies who stunned at Homecoming 2025

Published on October 18, 2025

There they geaux!

Grambling State University Homecoming 2025

Next up is Grambling State University–the place where everybody is somebody–known for its World Famed Tiger Marching Band, championship-winning football program molded by iconic football coach Eddie Robinson, and dynamic Computer Science programs in the heart of Grambling, Louisiana, off Exit 81.

Founded in 1901 as the Colored Industrial and Agricultural School, the fully accredited public university serves more than 5,000 students representing 41 states and 31 countries.

From 1939 to 1960, GSU was the only institution of higher learning available to Black people in northern Louisiana. During this unprecedented period, nearly all of the buildings selected to the National Historic Registry were constructed.

What started with 3 teachers and 125 students expanded into a globally recognized brand that’s produced more than 40,000 graduates worldwide.

Notable alumni included Doug Williams–the first Black Quarterback to win a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP, NFL legend Willis Reed, B.A.P.S. star Natalie Desselle-Reid (R.I.P), and thee Erykah Badu (who majored in Quantum Physics before switching over to Theater).

“I auditioned for several plays while at GSU at the Floyd L. Sandle Theatre,” said Badu who dropped out in 1997–the year she ascended to stardom with classic debut album Baduizm–before completing her degree.

“I danced with the Orchesis and was involved in a Rap group called CP Posse (Cultural Production). I was an activist, and I stood up for student rights.”

Have you ever experienced Grambling’s Homecoming/Bayou Classic game against Southern? If so, how was it? If not, why not?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Grambling IT-Girlies on the flip.

