#RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest

#RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest On Multiple Fraud Charges—‘God Remains Faithful’

Wendy and Eddie Osefo, of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac,' address their recent arrest on fraud charges, expressing their unwavering belief in God's faithfulness in separate posts.

Published on October 20, 2025

After days of speculation and social media chatter, a #RHOP couple is speaking out. Wendy and Eddie Osefo are finally addressing their arrest on multiple fraud charges and confirming that they’re trusting God amid the scandal.

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

On Sunday, October 19, the Real Housewife of Potomac addressed the controversy in an Instagram post, reflecting on her faith while thanking fans for their support.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” Wendy wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a black-and-white gown. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful🙏🏾.”

She ended the post by encouraging followers to tune in to the latest episode of #RHOP.

In the comments section of Wendy’s post, several Bravolebrites showed support, including her #RHOP costar Stacey Rusch.

“Love you,” wrote Stacey with a heart emoji, to which Wendy replied;

“@msstaceyrusch Thank you for being a true friend and sister. I love you.”

Former friend of the show, Jacqueline Blake, also wrote,

“He always shows up in our darkest times. Stay strong for them babies.”

Eddie Osefo Breaks Silence After Fraud Arrest

Shortly after Wendy spoke out, her husband, Eddie Osefo, broke his silence in a post centered around faith.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight”. Proverbs 3:5-6,” he captioned a family photo.

What do YOU think about Wendy and Eddie Oesfo’s fraud arrest charges?

