Celebrity

Barbados Board Of Tourism Hosting Fenty ATL Event

Let’s Glow! Barbados Board Of Tourism Bringing Feathered FENTY Fineness To Atlanta

The Barbados tourism board is bringing FENTY fineness to Atlanta for a beauty pop-up.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The makeup brand of Barbados’ Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty is coming to Atlanta for a special occasion.

Let's Glow: ATL Edition
Source: Barbados x Fenty Beauty x Ulta – “Let’s Glow to Barbados” / Barbados x Fenty Beauty x Ulta – “Let’s Glow to Barbados”

This Friday, October 24, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. will partner with Fenty Beauty and Ulta Beauty to transform Atlanta’s Ulta Beauty store at Toco Hills into a vibrant celebration of Bajan culture, beauty, and rhythm.

Titled “Let’s Glow to Barbados: Atlanta Edition,” the event invites beauty lovers and travel enthusiasts alike to experience the spirit of Barbados’ world-famous Crop Over Festival, one of the hubs of BOSSIP’s favorite feathered beauties. It’s also the same festival that has famously inspired Rihanna’s most unforgettable carnival looks, including her most recent RIH-turn in 2024.

From noon to 4 p.m. at “Let’s Glow to Barbados: Atlanta Edition,” guests can expect an immersive, multi-sensory experience that blends the world of beauty and tourism.

Upon arrival, attendees will be greeted by the sounds of a live DJ spinning Caribbean rhythms and the sight of dancers decked out in vibrant Crop Over attire, setting the tone for a high-energy afternoon of island-inspired glamour.

A press release reports that the collaboration highlights a natural synergy between Barbados Tourism and Fenty Beauty, and the event aims to give Atlantans a taste of Barbados through makeup, music, movement, and mood.

  • Glow-on-the-Go Line Experience: Guests can sample their perfect Fenty foundation match while enjoying complimentary Barbados-themed giveaways.
  • Fenty Beauty Stations: Professional makeup artists from Fenty’s team will be on hand offering mini makeovers designed to help attendees achieve that signature “Fenty Glow.”
  • Barbados Spin-the-Wheel Station: A playful nod to the island’s welcoming spirit, where participants can win exclusive prizes, branded swag, and more.
  • Photo Booth Moments: Visitors can capture their glow and share their looks instantly against tropical-inspired backdrops.
Let's Glow: ATL Edition
Source: Barbados x Fenty Beauty x Ulta – “Let’s Glow to Barbados” / Barbados x Fenty Beauty x Ulta – “Let’s Glow to Barbados”

Will you “Glow” to Barbados with Fenty Beauty in Atlanta?

Click HERE to register!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Love Shouldn’t Hurt— 12 Stars Who Survived Domestic Violence And Spoke Their Truth

MadameNoire
"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Hip-Hop Wired
The Miracles Rebirth

How Imani Archer Is Carrying Her Father D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward - One Song At A Time

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'

10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Yung Miami attends We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament

City Girl Turned Momager: Yung Miami Launches Cosmetics Line For 6-Year-Old Daughter, Celebrates Mini Mogul’s Birthday With G-Wagon Golf Cart

Alabama State Homecoming 2025
30 Items

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025

Aviation American Gin At Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere
8 Items

Congratulations! ‘Love Is Blind’ Fan Faves Lauren & Cameron Welcome A Baby Boy Together

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Brandy & Monica 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour asset
2 Items

Prayers Up! Monica Emotionally Ends Chicago Concert Early After Brandy Rushes Offstage Mid-Song During Tour

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close