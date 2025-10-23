Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Had 'Stockholm Syndrome' With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Says She Had Stockholm Syndrome In Kanye West Marriage, Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis

Published on October 23, 2025

Kim Kardashian didn’t hold back while explaining just how harshly her ex-husband’s antics affected her, likening her previous decision to stand by him to the phenomenon known as Stockholm Syndrome.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Source: WWD / Getty

During the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim got candid about her relationship with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), with whom she shares four kids: North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” the reality star revealed according to PEOPLE, saying she recently felt “pretty tested” by Ye. “I mean, I have psoriasis again…I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

Kardashian, who was married to Ye from 2014 to 2021, went on to say that the only thing going through her mind when her ex acts erratically is, “My poor kids.”

“Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies,” she pleaded.

While looking back on her relationship with the rapper and her decision to divorce him, the SKIMS founder said she “always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with Ye.

“I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him],” she said, admitting she would think to herself, “I should’ve stuck it out” or “I could’ve helped,” but “this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.”

On the state of their relationship now, Kim said: “It is so f***ing sad.”

During a preview teaser clip for the upcoming season that aired during the show’s premiere, the Daily Mail reports that Kim is seen going into an MRI scanner before later telling her family, “There was a little aneurysm.”

While explaining the doctor’s reasoning behind the brain aneurysm, Kardashian told her family, “They were like, ‘Just stress.’”

A lot of the stress Kim deals with seems to come from he ex, which she addressed during the premiere when she shut down the narrative that she has the “luxury of walking away and not dealing [with him] ever again.”

“That’s not my reality. This person — we have 4 kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them],” she explained of his online antics. “But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids. When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to … I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce — not a kidnapping.”

New episodes of The Kardashians premiere every Thursday on Hulu.

