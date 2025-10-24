‘Lover Girl’ Locked In: Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over ‘My Man, My Man, My Man’ Klay Thompson In New Single

Megan Thee Stallion is officially in her “Lover Girl” era, putting all of the happiness we’ve seen online into her music.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

After teasing the song for weeks, the Houston Hottie finally released her latest single, “Lover Girl.”

The song samples Total’s “Kissin’ You,” and the chorus is the addictive snippet the rapper has been teasing for weeks: “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby… Spoiling me, driving me crazy.”

Meg has not been shy about posting her man, her man, her mannnnn Klay Thompson, and recently, all of her posts about the baller have been set to the tune of “Lover Girl.” Most recently, she posted a video of her supporting the Dallas Mavericks star in his game against the Los Angeles Lakers, proving the song is, indeed, about him.

“Let’s skip the small talk and make some big moves/I know you feeling me, you know I’m feeling you,” raps Megan on the track. “A very freaky girl, you heard what Gucci said/First, I give you my number, then you give me some head.”

“Lover Girl” is Megan’s second release this year, following “Whenever” back in April. After surprising fans with a second act to her Megan album last October, the Houston native teased plans for an Act III project.

“I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life,” she said back in March, per Rolling Stone. “I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f**k with.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have been locked in since they went public with their relationship at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in July. Now that the NBA season has begun, we’ve already seen Thee Stallion supporting her baller boo, holding hands with the NBA vet following the Mavericks’ disappointing season opener.

The couple were both repping their other half, with Thompson wearing a nautical-inspired chain, designed by Megan, and the rapper carrying a Klay-inspired Labubu on her purse. She posted a picture of the Labubu online, giving fans a close-up look at the figure’s Dallas Mavericks jersey, blue fur, silver chain, and a bedazzled basketball.

Listen to “Lover Girl” down below: