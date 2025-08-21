Klay Thompson Goes Crazy Over Girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion’s Catfish & Spaghetti, Calls Her Cooking ‘Flawless’

Klay Thompson has been eating gooooood lately, courtesy of his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, and her Southern home cooking.

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The rapper took to social media on Tuesday, Aug. 19, to show off her cooking skills, sharing a video compilation of her making and serving the NBA star his favorite meal. According to the Houston hottie, Thompson is treated to a plate of catfish and spaghetti with hot sauce and Hawaiian rolls on the side at least once a week.

“So Klay had never had catfish and spaghetti together before, and ever since the first time I made it for him, he asks for this s**t like every week,” Megan explained in the voiceover.

In the video, the “Mamushi” rapper can be seen stirring the red sauce and frying the fish herself, as the Dallas Mavericks player happily waits for his plate. When Meg asks her boo for his opinion of her food, he said between bites, “So good. Flawless.”

In another clip from the compilation, the NBA star added, “This is the best meal I have ever tasted. It is my favorite meal.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson made their relationship official back in July, walking the red carpet together for Meg’s Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. At the time, the rapper talked to PEOPLE about how the two met, and while she wouldn’t reveal many details, she did call it a “meet-cute” as she gushed over her man.

“It was like a f***ing movie,” Megan said. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

When asked about how it felt to be attending the event with Megan, he had just as many kind things to say about his girlfriend, praising her and everything she does for her community.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,” he told Us Weekly. “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

We can’t get enough of Meg and Klay’s loved-up life together, and luckily for us, they keep sharing special moments with us all on their social media!