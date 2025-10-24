Celebrity

Sean Grayson’s Ex-Partner Testifies Against Him

Lock Him Up: Sean Grayson’s Ex-Partner Testifies Against Him, Doctor Testifies Sonya Massey Could Have Lived

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

empty wooden jury bench.
Source: tiero / Getty

Sonya Massey’s family is seeking justice after she was gunned down by former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson inside her home. The first-degree murder trail to achieve that justice is under way and according to ABCNews, some very damaging testimony against Grayson was heard by the nine-man, three-woman jury.

Grayson’s former partner, Dawson Farley, testified that he never felt threatened by any of Massey’s behavior during her interaction with the two officers.

“She never did anything that made me think she was a threat,” Dawson said. “It was essentially the defendants’ actions that raised my sense of awareness,” Farley said of Grayson.

Farley would go on to say that he wanted to “do right” by Massey by testifying against Grayson. That makes it pretty clear where he stands on Grayson’s decision to send a round through the woman’s skull.

Another testimony that put a serious cramp in Grayson’s lawyers’ style came from Sangamon County Coroner’s office forensic pathologist Dr. Nathaniel Patterson. According to The Independent, Patterson swore under oath that Massey could have potentially survived the devastating shooting if she had been rendered medical aid. However, in the body camera video of the incident, Grayson can clearly be heard telling Farley not to render aid because he believed Massey to already be dead due to the extent of her injury.

If that wasn’t bad enough, another expert witness, retired LaGrange, Georgia, police officer Louis Dekmar, testified that he didn’t witness Massey exhibiting any threatening behavior on the video in question.

Lock Sean Grayson up and forget that a key even exists.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired

A Baddie & A Princess: Halle Bailey Stuns At The Jennifer Hudson Show In Red Hot Kim Shui

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Couple early morning

5 Signs Your Partner Is Fantasizing About Someone Else In Bed About Another Lover

MadameNoire
"The League" Week Five

Chucking Up The Deuces: Highlighting The Rise & Fall Of Kevin McCall

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Aviation American Gin At Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere
8 Items

Congratulations! ‘Love Is Blind’ Fan Faves Lauren & Cameron Welcome A Baby Boy Together

Bronny James and Anthony Davis

Bronny James Reportedly Broke The News To Anthony Davis That He Was Being Traded From The Lakers

Nicki Minaj and Keyshia Ka'oir

No Holds Barred Barbie: Nicki Minaj Takes Aim At Keyshia Ka’Oir In Latest Online Rant, Says She Keeps Husband Gucci Mane ‘Sedated’

Married To Medicine
2 Items

‘Married to Medicine’ Season 12 Trailer Features Fresh Faces, ‘Friend Of The Show’ Dr. Heavenly & Quad Crying To King

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

‘Lover Girl’ Locked In: Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over ‘My Man, My Man, My Man’ Klay Thompson In New Single

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close