Breaking News

#BREAKING: Former Deputy Sean Grayson Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In Killing Of Sonya Massey
Celebrity

'Friday Night Vibes' clip: Ray Parker Jr. Stops By

‘Friday Night Vibes’ Exclusive Clip: Emmy Winning Singer/Songwriter Ray Parker Jr. Talks The Iconic ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song

Emmy Award-winning artist Ray Parker Jr. reflects on composing the iconic 'Ghostbusters' theme song in this exclusive 'Friday Night Vibes' clip.

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

For your viewing pleasure…

Friday Night Vibes
Source: Friday Night Vibes / TBS

Ray Parker Jr. “ain’t ‘fraid of no ghosts,” and he’s making that abundantly clear in an exclusive clip from the Halloween edition of TBS’ Friday Night Vibes.

Friday Night Vibes
Source: Friday Night Vibes / TBS

On Friday, things will get a little spooky in the den as Nina Parker and Kev On Stage watch Ghostbusters, and are joined by the Emmy-winning singer, writer, and producer.

Friday Night Vibes
Source: Friday Night Vibes / TBS

The musician dishes deets on his culture-shifting theme song and his iconic work with the likes of Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, and Michael Jackson. The songwriter shared that his fave, however, was Stevie Wonder, who mentored him and took him on the road with him and The Rolling Stones.

He also shared a special story about Prince.

“I built Prince’s first studio because I had a studio in the house and he wanted to have the instruments in the house as well,” said Parker Jr. “So, I got him the same equipment I got and put it in his house and that’s what he cut all the hits on.”

He went on to discuss his timeless Ghostbusters hit that transcends generations to this day.


Take an exclusive look below:

About Friday Night Vibes

Friday Night Vibes is a movie destination talk series that spotlights some of the most popular films with diverse voices in front of and behind the camera, Nina and Kevin welcome surprise guests, engaging new segments, and fun conversations about film, culture and everything in between.

A brand new episode of Friday Night Vibes premieres Friday, October 31 at 8 p/7c on TBS.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Remains Mum Following Donald Trump's AI-Generated 'Halo' Slop

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 #GLAAD Honors

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Ellen Ector

Meet Ellen Ector, The 73-Year-Old Fitness Powerhouse Redefining Aging And Wellness

MadameNoire
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Global Grind
Latest News
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Joy Reid & Content Creator Speak Out After DHS Uses Allegedly Altered Video To Portray ICE Threat

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show

Star-Studded Slay: Angela Bassett, Damson Idris, Teyana Taylor & More A-Listers Dominate The Runway At Vogue World: Hollywood

Netflix Summer Break

‘Love Is Blind’ Bliss: Amber ‘AD’ Smith And Ollie Sutherland Jump The Broom In Stunning Beverly Hills Wedding

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025
18 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close