For Your Viewing Pleasure: Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cute Workout With Baller Bae Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion is definitely all-in with her man and NBA champion, Klay Thompson.

After turning heads together at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala, the pair took their love to the gym for a cute workout that the rapper shared with her fans. Her hotties have become accustomed to Megan’s fitness recaps narrated by thee hot girl coach herself but they didn’t expect for her to share the mic with the future Hall of Famer.

“Not I got him working out with no shoes on lol,” she captioned their post. “His lil commentary.”

Klay can be heard adding in his two cents during Megan’s recap while bigging up her strength and her snatched body. The new it-couple trade giggles, “baby”s and jokes during the clip, which features them getting it in with Klay’s trainer. The Dallas Maverick baller is currently in his off-season with the NBA not kicking off until October; however, he’s clearly saying ready.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Are Locked In With Each Other And Their Work

Just days after confirming their relationship, the NBA posted the sharp shooter netting 72-straight shots during a practice. Fans flooded the comments calling it “the Megan effect” and noted that he seemed to have found his swag again. Thompson’s shooting had already been trending back upward following his trade to the Dallas Mavericks after being part of one of the most successful backcourts in NBA history alongside Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors. Though he helped the team win four championships, his play became a critical talking point after he returned from an ACL injury in 2019 ahead of his trade.

Following Dallas’ blockbuster trade of Luka Broncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Thompson’s epic scoring abilities were back on display as the Mavericks made a push for the playoffs before being eliminated during the NBA Play-In Tournament by the Memphis Grizzlies. Still, fans noted that Klay had redeemed himself from his lackluster showings at the end of his tenure with the Warriors. But even the biggest basketball lovers have called his bagging of Megan his best splash from deep yet.

The pair took turns gushing over one another at their first public outing and immediately got fans caught up in heart-eye mania. Megan called Klay “the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life” while he doted on her and paid respect to her late parents.

“It feels incredible because Megan is such a special person, and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand. This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need,” he said. “I would have loved to meet Holly and Joe and I know they’d be so proud of their only daughter [for] not only what she’s been able to accomplish, but also what she’s also going to continue to do.”

He also mentioned that he’s “honored” to stand by her side. Ok, Klay!

Though our girl Meg is staying mum on the details of how and when she and Klay came to be, we are happy to bear witness to their growing love story.