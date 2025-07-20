Celebrity News

Megan Thee Stallion Posts Viral Workout With Klay Thompson

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cute Workout With Baller Bae Klay Thompson

Thee hot girl coach is letting the world into her personal time with NBA champion, Klay Thompson.

Published on July 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images

Megan Thee Stallion is definitely all-in with her man and NBA champion, Klay Thompson.

After turning heads together at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala, the pair took their love to the gym for a cute workout that the rapper shared with her fans. Her hotties have become accustomed to Megan’s fitness recaps narrated by thee hot girl coach herself but they didn’t expect for her to share the mic with the future Hall of Famer.

“Not I got him working out with no shoes on lol,” she captioned their post. “His lil commentary.”

Klay can be heard adding in his two cents during Megan’s recap while bigging up her strength and her snatched body. The new it-couple trade giggles, “baby”s and jokes during the clip, which features them getting it in with Klay’s trainer. The Dallas Maverick baller is currently in his off-season with the NBA not kicking off until October; however, he’s clearly saying ready.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Are Locked In With Each Other And Their Work

Just days after confirming their relationship, the NBA posted the sharp shooter netting 72-straight shots during a practice. Fans flooded the comments calling it “the Megan effect” and noted that he seemed to have found his swag again. Thompson’s shooting had already been trending back upward following his trade to the Dallas Mavericks after being part of one of the most successful backcourts in NBA history alongside Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors. Though he helped the team win four championships, his play became a critical talking point after he returned from an ACL injury in 2019 ahead of his trade.

Following Dallas’ blockbuster trade of Luka Broncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Thompson’s epic scoring abilities were back on display as the Mavericks made a push for the playoffs before being eliminated during the NBA Play-In Tournament by the Memphis Grizzlies. Still, fans noted that Klay had redeemed himself from his lackluster showings at the end of his tenure with the Warriors. But even the biggest basketball lovers have called his bagging of Megan his best splash from deep yet.

The pair took turns gushing over one another at their first public outing and immediately got fans caught up in heart-eye mania. Megan called Klay “the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life” while he doted on her and paid respect to her late parents.

“It feels incredible because Megan is such a special person, and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand. This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need,” he said. “I would have loved to meet Holly and Joe and I know they’d be so proud of their only daughter [for] not only what she’s been able to accomplish, but also what she’s also going to continue to do.”

He also mentioned that he’s “honored” to stand by her side. Ok, Klay!

Though our girl Meg is staying mum on the details of how and when she and Klay came to be, we are happy to bear witness to their growing love story.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity couple Celebrity News For Your Viewing Pleasure klay thompson megan thee stallion Newsletter Viral video

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'

10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

Global Grind
Sara Makeba Daise

From ‘Witchcraft’ To Wisdom: How Black Women Are Embracing Ancestral Spirituality Miscast As ‘Demonic’

MadameNoire
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Alabama State Homecoming 2025
30 Items

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025

Nicki Minaj and Keyshia Ka'oir

No Holds Barred Barbie: Nicki Minaj Takes Aim At Keyshia Ka’Oir In Latest Online Rant, Says She Keeps Husband Gucci Mane ‘Sedated’

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Cardi B performs at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics About Why She Continues Clubbing While Pregnant: ‘I’m An Entertainer, Honey!’

Tyler Perry speaks at Madea's Destination Wedding ATL Special Screening

Tyler Perry Says Derek Dixon ‘Needs Help’ Amid Sexual Assault Claims & $260M Lawsuit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close