The Cast Of 'Love & Hip-Hop ATL' Talk Season 13 [Exclusive]

‘Everybody Spicy!’ Rasheeda, Kirk, Scrappy & Mendeecees Talk Season 13 Of ‘Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’ [Exclusive]

Season 13 of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta

Published on July 9, 2025

Season 13 of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta is officially underway, and longtime cast members Rasheeda, Kirk Frost, Scrappy, and Mendeecees are setting the tone for what’s shaping up to be one of the franchise’s most explosive seasons yet.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

From diss tracks to cultural resets, the OGs are holding their own—and making it clear that this isn’t their first rodeo.

Rasheeda Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast headshots
Source: Courtesy / Paramount

Rasheeda Responds to Bambi’s Diss: “You grown, woman”

The trailer teased a now-viral diss track from Bambi—and when fans heard Rasheeda’s name dropped, eyebrows raised, including Rasheeda’s.

“Definitely didn’t see it coming,” she said. “There was no history of any beef—it was always love. So when the diss track came, I’m sitting here like, now, you grown woman. You should know better.”

Despite the shade, Rasheeda made it clear she’s not retaliating.

“I’m not the type to run and make a song just because someone did. That’s not how I move. But I see it now for what it is.”

Kirk: “They want us to break up—but we’re still here”

Kirk Frost stepped in with an honest reflection on the pressure of public opinion in a decade-long marriage.

“Everybody wants to weigh in. You should leave. You should stay. It’s like people want us to break up,” he told BOSSIP. “At the time when the relationship was rough, it was so many people saying, ‘Leave him.’ But you don’t get the full picture.”

Kirk also pushed back on castmates who deflect attention by pointing fingers.

“Some folks want to act like they’re the Huxtables, but they’re so far apart. We all see it. This is probably the first time that’s going to get exposed—and we’re not deflecting. We’re just living in our truth.”

A Truce for Kannon: “It’s time to be grown”

In a move that surprised longtime viewers, Kirk and Rasheeda extended an olive branch to Jasmine, the mother of Kirk’s son. But Rasheeda said it had nothing to do with drama and everything to do with doing right by their child.

Kirk Frost Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast headshots
Source: Courtesy / Paramount

“He’s nine. He’s got a phone, he’s aware,” she said. “I would never want him to see nothing but toxic stuff. This was about peace—for him. Not coins, not lifestyle. Just peace.”

ATL Royalty: “We brought you into the city”

Asked what Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta has done for the culture, Kirk didn’t hesitate.

“This show used to have folks running home like it was the playoffs,” he said. “We brought people into the city—into the lingo, the music, the real life. Even when it hurts, it’s real. That’s why people connect.”

Rasheeda & Kirk’s Theme Song? They Already Know

When asked what track represents their marriage after 13 seasons, Kirk and Rasheeda laughed—and broke into song together singing Rasheeda’s song.

“Put it on him, make him wanna marry me…”

Still in sync.

More on the flip!

Scrappy Says It’s Spicy This Season

On the heels of Kirk and Rasheeda’s moment, fellow OG Scrappy told BOSSIP that season 13 isn’t holding back.

Scrappy Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast headshots
Source: Courtesy / Paramount

“Everybody is spicy. People stepping into the chat that never showed their personality before,” he said. “It’s giving…Twilight Zone.”

While Scrappy is focusing on an ATL compilation album with Joc to restore the city’s sound, his family life is also on front street—again—especially after last night’s premiere when his baby mama Shakira let him HAVE it for allegedly cheating on his new girlfriend with her.

Not only that, but he’ll be dealing with his ex-wife Bambi’s public jabs, which he told BOSSIP don’t bother him.

“That part right there? I don’t even care about. I stopped caring about that a long time ago,” he said. “That’s my kids’ mama—get your money. I don’t have to talk bad about nobody.”

Mendeecees on Gossip & Growth

For Mendeecees, this season isn’t about exposing his relationship with Yandy, it’s about correcting the narrative others created.

Black Excellence Brunch
Source: Derek White / Getty

“We didn’t really touch our storyline. It’s just us addressing their narrative. People want to be inserted into the show and bring up stuff we don’t even care about.”

Still, he’s focused on protecting his family.

“As a man, our duty is to protect and provide. You’re gonna see a lot of that this season.”

Fighting For Their Fatherhood

Both men spoke candidly about how Love & Hip Hop often sidelines their parenting and humanity for drama.

“If I left it to them, you’d never see me with my kids,” Scrappy said. “I do my own Love & Hip-Hop on Instagram.”

Mendeecees echoed that:

“They told me this is a female show. So as a man, you gotta work twice as hard to show your growth. But I’m proud of what we’re doing. I’m proud of Scrappy’s growth too.”

One Unexpected Clash

Without giving away too much, Scrappy hinted at one of the most shocking moments of the season:

“You’re gonna see two families clash that you would NOT expect to see clash.”

Season 13 of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Bossip

