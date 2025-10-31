Celebrity

Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd, Bring Halloween To Daytime TV

Morning TV Hosts Sherri Shepherd, Jennifer Hudson & Tamron Hall Bring Halloween Hijinks To Television

Daytime TV got spooky on Halloween as talk show hosts went all out: Jennifer Hudson dazzled in disco, Sherri Shepherd rocked four looks, and Tamron Hall spoofed reality dating shows.

Published on October 31, 2025

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Halloween took over daytime TV this year as America’s favorite morning time talk show hosts went all out to celebrate the spooky season. From Jennifer Hudson’s disco-inspired transformation to Sherri Shepherd’s four costume changes and Tamron Hall’s hilarious tribute to reality dating shows, each star brought their own unique twist to October 31.

Jennifer Hudson channeled her inner 70s diva for Halloween.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Jennifer Hudson took a time travel machine back to the 70s during The Jennifer Hudson Show’s annual Halloween special, which aired on Oct. 31. Keeping with tradition, the EGOT winner, 44, transformed into a 70s diva for this year’s soulful celebration, complete with original Soul Train dancers, a guest appearance from Megan Thee Stallion, and a groovy dance portal Spirit Tunnel. 

Hudson’s dazzling costume was incredible: a glittering lilac metallic trench coat with hot pink feathers, bold earrings, stunning makeup, completed with voluminous hair. Underneath the coat, she rocked a glistening silver suit, paired with a crystal embroidered top. Her crew also embraced the theme with vintage-inspired bell-bottoms and bright retro flair.

Adding to the fun, Megan Thee Stallion, 30, stopped by the show to talk about all things “Hottieween.” The Grammy-winning rapper stunned in a cheetah-print dress and matching choker, bringing fierce festive energy to the stage. She and Hudson chatted about her latest track “Lover Girl,” her journey into a love-filled era, her bond with Queen Latifah — including a memorable Coachella moment — and her dream of stepping into acting. 

Megan also gave fans a glimpse of her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, which will hit shelves soon. 

Hit the flip to see more costumes from Sherri Shepherd and Tamron Hall.

Sherri Shepherd made four dazzling costume changes for her Halloween takeover special.

'Sherri Show' Halloween Takeover
Source: SHERRI/ Photos courtesy of LDM PR

Over on SHERRI, host Sherri Shepherd made not one but four costume changes for her Halloween takeover episode. She opened the show as Morticia Addams, inspired by Catherine Zeta-Jones’ portrayal of Wednesday. Created with seamstress Ana Toval, the gown featured five yards of black stretch velvet, hand-beaded lace trim, and a semi–sweetheart neckline. Sherri completed the look with a 40-inch jet-black wig, pale complexion, and dark, dramatic makeup—embodying Morticia flawlessly. 

Next, she channeled Steve Urkel from Family Matters, complete with vintage ’90s Lee jeans, striped polo, and suspenders, while joined by Reginald Vel Johnson and Jo Marie Payton, who portrayed The Winslows on the hit ‘90s sitcom. 

'Sherri Show' Halloween Takeover
Source: SHERRI/ Photos courtesy of LDM PR

She then turned up the heat as a Love Island bombshell, rocking an asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit, mesh sarong, and sun-kissed curls. 

'Sherri Show' Halloween Takeover
Source: SHERRI/ Photos courtesy of LDM PR

Finally, she ended the show in complete vintage fantasy as Jeannie from the 1965 show I Dream of Jeannie, wearing a custom Todd Fisher New York design: a velvet vest, pink chiffon pants, and a pleated bra top, paired with color-matched Sergio Rossi heels and a perfectly sculpted high bun.

'Sherri Show' Halloween Takeover
Source: SHERRI/ Photos courtesy of LDM PR

Tamron Hall paid homage to some of America’s iconic dating shows.

Tamron Hall, meanwhile, declared that “nothing is scarier than a first date.” The two-time Emmy winner leaned into that theme by parodying iconic dating shows from across the decades, and dressing up as their male hosts. 

In The Tamron Hall Show’s Oct. 31 episode, she spoofed The Dating Game, Love Connection, and Flavor of Love with an array of fake facial hair and nostalgic flair. 

“I didn’t know facial hair was so problematic. Believe it or not, it was easier being a pregnant Cardi B,” Hall joked to PEOPLE. “We were ripping mustaches and goatees off! It took me back to my waxing days!”

As “Reggie Romance” from The Spooky Dating Game, Hall sported a bouncy afro and ’70s flower power vibes. Then, as “Lenny Lovebird” from Love Potion Connection, she embodied 1983 in a pumpkin-colored suit and thick mustache, channeling Love Connection’s iconic host Chuck Woolery. 

Later, she faced off against musical guest Kwamé Holland, who appeared as himself opposite Hall dressed as his ’90s alter ego. And for her grand finale, “T-Flav” of Flavor of Fright, Hall donned Flavor Flav’s signature clock and hosted a cake-decorating contest, joined by none other than reality TV icon Tiffany Pollard, who famously appeared on Flavor of Love in the early 2000s.

This Halloween, these powerhouse hosts proved that no one brings creativity, humor, and star power to a spooky season quite like daytime TV’s leading ladies.

