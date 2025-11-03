Celebrity

Cardi B Supports Boyfriend Stefon Diggs At Patriots Game

WAG Material: Cardi B Sweetly Supports Boyfriend Stefon Diggs From A Luxury Suite At The Patriots Game

Published on November 3, 2025

Cardi B watched the New England Patriots in style on Sunday, sitting in a luxury box right next to owner Robert Kraft.

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

The “WAP” rapper made her official debut as a WAG as she cheered on boyfriend Stefon Diggs on Nov. 2, watching his team take on the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

Cardi was seen enjoying her time with Kraft throughout the game, laughing and cheering as the Pats extended their streak with a substantial lead at halftime, according to Complex. In the second quarter, when Diggs made a touchdown, the stadium’s Jumbotron cut to his other half, who celebrated by breaking out into Diggs’ signature dance as the crowd cheered her on.

Following the game, the rapper took to Instagram to celebrate another win for the Patriots, making it six dubs in a row. In one video, Cardi said: “Pats nation, baby. Six-game winning streak. Let’s have a little tea party.”

In a post-game interview with The People Gallery, Cardi showed off her gameday ‘fit, saying it’s a “modest” all-Bottega outfit. She also showed off her Hermès Birkin bag, joking that her outfit makes her “WAG material.”

Diggs stood next to his girlfriend and watched as she gave her post-game interview, looking on lovingly and giggling as she joked around, in typical Cardi fashion. After calling the affair a “tea party,” she clarified that the event was actually a “TD party,” alluding to her man’s touchdown during the game.

That’s when Stefon started doing his TD celebration, which Cardi mimicked, asking him if she’s doing it well or not.

The interviewer asked Cardi what her favorite song off her new album is, and while she was thinking, Diggs chimed in, “I’m pretty and I’m petty as f**k,” which she laughed at, saying that’s his favorite. Hers, however, is “On My Back.”

The last question was about a good Dominican dish, which led to Cardi thinking for a while, which is when Diggs asked, “whatchu makin’?” Instead of answering, the rapper laughed and said, “cut the cameras!” before walking away.

Check out the whole interview down below:

What do YOU think about cutely coupled up Cardi and Stefon Diggs?

