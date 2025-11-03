Republican Roman Reloaded? Nicki Minaj Responds To Criticism Over Trump Comments, Dismisses Fans Bad-Mouthing MAGA Administration

Nicki Minaj is doubling down on the supportive words she sent to President Donald Trump and silencing fans who speak to her about not liking this administration.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Samuel Corum

The “Barbie World” rapper has been hinting at being a Trump supporter for a while now, but now, it looks like she might not be leaving anything up for debate. Over the weekend, she went viral for publicly thanking the president after he spoke out about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria” due to “radical Islamists.” Nicki took to X to thank Trump for his support, saying his statement made her “feel a deep sense of gratitude.”

“We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” she wrote. “Thank you to the President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

She also seemingly cemented her MAGA alignment when Ambassador Mike Waltz commended her and invited the rapper to the U.S. Embassy, to which she responded, stating she’d be honored to meet with him. She followed that up by telling her supporters to “MAKE AMERICA GAG AGAIN,” sparking some serious backlash from fans.

Despite all of the criticism, Nicki has not stepped back and instead is doubling down on teaming with Trump. During a recent Spaces, she responded to fans calling in, which is when one of her supporters complained about how people of color have been treated since the president took office.

“Since this new administration came in, people of color don’t get the same treatment that we used to,” the fan, username big one, said during the Spaces after complaining about his job.

“Goodnight, big one,” Minaj said after a long pause. “I knew it was a reason I wasn’t following yo a**.”

More fans criticized Nicki for her endorsement in her replies, specifically commenting on the fact that the rapper has a large gay fanbase, which Trump and his administration work proudly against. In response to the Barbz questioning her endorsement, Nicki insisted that her support for Christians in Nigeria is much bigger than someone’s “personal obsession with Trump.”

“Imagine hearing that Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay,” Minaj wrote, in part. “I’ll advocate for you the same way that I’m advocating for MURDERED CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA. like I always have. Just remember that. Diligently. Compassionately. Just remember that part, too!!!!”

It should come as no surprise that Nicki has stood her ground on supporting Trump, not sympathizing with any fans who are upset by the news. She even tweeted, “Life is so much fun when you dgaf,” proving she’s seemingly not concerned with the Barbz saying she’s losing by siding with the president.