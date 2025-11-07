Celebrity

Karrueche Drops Track From 'Preach, Pray, Love'

#BOSSIPSounds: ‘Preach, Pray & Love’ Lyricist Karrueche Drops ‘You Are Burnt & I’m Too Turnt’ Music Video [Exclusive]

Karrueche's been in the studio and she's "too turnt" with a track tied to her role in Terry McMillan's 'Preach, Pray & Love'

Published on November 7, 2025

Preach, Pray and Love
Source: Preach, Pray and Love / Lifetime

Karrueche’s taking method acting to a new level by releasing a music video channeling the character she plays in a Lifetime film. The Emmy-winning actress is dripping in ice for the “You Are Burnt & I’m Too Turnt” visual starring her as Charlie Jones, the platinum-selling rapper she portrays in Terry McMillan’s Preach, Pray & Love.

Preach, Pray and Love
Source: Preach, Pray and Love / Lifetime

Inspired by a story from the legendary author and directed by D’Angela Proctor, the track and its visuals serve as creative extensions of the film that premieres Saturday, November 8 at 8p/7c on Lifetime.

In the video, Karrueceh spits fiery lyrics that mirror Charlie’s unapologetic persona and fight for redemption.

Karrueche x Too Turnt
Source: Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love / Lifetime

“You all burnt and I’m too turnt. Yo man try to shoot his shot—brick!” raps Karrueche as Charlie. “I already know he ain’t lit, broke tricks make me sick. I’m not that chick!”

Karrueche x Too Turnt
Source: Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love / Lifetime

Take an exclusive look below!

About Terry McMillan’s Preach, Pray & Love

Preach, Pray, Love follows Charlie’s journey from controversy to comeback after a stint in prison leads her to cross paths with Pastor Kyrus Owens (Mark J.P. Hood), a devoted minister trying to raise funds for his congregation’s new home.

Karrueche x Too Turnt
Source: Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love / Lifetime

Despite their opposite worlds, sparks fly, and faith is tested as the two discover that love can be its own form of salvation. The film also features Tobias Truvillion (Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story), B. Simone (Harlem), Reginae Carter (Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta), and Da Brat (Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story).

With its fusion of faith, fire, and feminine energy, Preach, Pray, Love continues Lifetime’s legacy of telling layered, emotionally resonant stories through the lens of powerful Black women.

Preach, Pray, Love premieres Saturday, November 8 at 8p/7c on Lifetime—will YOU be watching?

News

