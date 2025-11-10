‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Nemesis Susan Lorincz Threatens Defamation Lawsuit Against Ajike Owens’ Family

According to WCJB, Lorincz is now threatening to file a countersuit against Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, and a defamation lawsuit against Owens’ children. Let her tell it, one of the children lied during a deposition, saying that she threw a roller skate at them. The convicted killer is seeking damages for slander, libel, and defamation of character in the amount of $50,000. At this time, she is sitting in prison for 25 years, and we hope she is suffering every single second of it.

Reporting by Ocala News states that the countersuit accuses Owens’ family of threatening her and violating the “no trespassing” sign that she had in her yard. She also points to Owens’ anger toward her, saying she “screamed profanities like a lunatic” when the mother of three attempted to confront Lorincz about her behavior.

“Ajike Owens and her children were trespassing [on June 2, 2023]. There were multiple ‘no trespassing’ signs on the property. Ms. Owens did in fact scream, threaten to beat me multiple times while trespassing. Ms. Owens was instructed to stay off the property along with her children, by the county’s sheriff’s department” reads the first paragraph of Lorincz’s response.

The remainder of Lorincz’s complaint points fingers at the children and several other witnesses who testified that they had seen Owens threaten to fight the then-58-year-old.

“The female juvenile who testified at the trial stated she was an eye witness to Ajike Owens throwing a metal sign and seeing said sign strike me in the leg. I was seven weeks post operative for my neck fusion,” reads Lorincz’s response.

Whoopty-doo, we don’t give a damn as long as you sit in prison for every hour of 25 years and lose this ridiculous lawsuit.