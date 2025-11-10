Close
Susan Lorincz Threatens Lawsuit Against Ajike Owens’ Family

'The Perfect Neighbor' Nemesis Susan Lorincz Threatens Defamation Lawsuit Against Ajike Owens' Family

Published on November 10, 2025

Ajike Owens Susan Lorincz
Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office / Ben Crump

Susan Lorincz, a white woman, was found guilty of manslaughter following the shooting death of Ajike “AJ” Owens in two women’s Marion County, Florida neighborhood. BOSSIP has reported extensively on the fatal shooting since 2023 when news of the incident first broke nationally. Recently, Lorincz was the subject of a highly-touted Netflix documentary called The Perfect Neighbor that highlights her history of racist behavior and her insatiable desire to dial 911 for every little thing.

According to WCJB, Lorincz is now threatening to file a countersuit against Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, and a defamation lawsuit against Owens’ children. Let her tell it, one of the children lied during a deposition, saying that she threw a roller skate at them. The convicted killer is seeking damages for slander, libel, and defamation of character in the amount of $50,000. At this time, she is sitting in prison for 25 years, and we hope she is suffering every single second of it.

Reporting by Ocala News states that the countersuit accuses Owens’ family of threatening her and violating the “no trespassing” sign that she had in her yard. She also points to Owens’ anger toward her, saying she “screamed profanities like a lunatic” when the mother of three attempted to confront Lorincz about her behavior.

“Ajike Owens and her children were trespassing [on June 2, 2023]. There were multiple ‘no trespassing’ signs on the property. Ms. Owens did in fact scream, threaten to beat me multiple times while trespassing. Ms. Owens was instructed to stay off the property along with her children, by the county’s sheriff’s department” reads the first paragraph of Lorincz’s response.

The remainder of Lorincz’s complaint points fingers at the children and several other witnesses who testified that they had seen Owens threaten to fight the then-58-year-old.

“The female juvenile who testified at the trial stated she was an eye witness to Ajike Owens throwing a metal sign and seeing said sign strike me in the leg. I was seven weeks post operative for my neck fusion,” reads Lorincz’s response.

Whoopty-doo, we don’t give a damn as long as you sit in prison for every hour of 25 years and lose this ridiculous lawsuit.

'Can't Walk While Black' — Pregnant Woman Ticketed For Walking On ‘Wrong Side’ Of The Road — But Her White Husband Wasn’t

