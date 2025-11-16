Close
Celebrity

Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Tuskegee's Homecoming

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025

Essential collection of Tuskegee it girlies stunning at Homecoming 2025

Published on November 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 23

Sunny or grey, they gon’ slay!

Tuskegee University Homecoming 2025

Source: IG: @swag_lord.69

No HBCU does science and engineering quite like Tuskegee University which produces culture-shifters, scholastic stalwarts, and STEM stunners who returned to their alma mater to slay and parlay at one of the buzziest Homecomings in HBCU Land.

Located in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama (40 miles east of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery), the private institution is the only HBCU with a fully accredited College of Veterinary Medicine.

Founded In 1881 by Booker T. Washington, the historic University started with only two small converted buildings, no equipment, and very little funding.

By 1888, the 540-acre Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute had an enrollment of more than 400 and offered training in skilled trades like carpentry, cabinet-making, printing, shoemaking, and tinsmithing.

Over the past century, “various social and historical changes transformed Tuskegee into a diverse place of learning whose fundamental purpose is to develop leadership, knowledge, and service for a global society,” according to its site.

Committed deeply to academic excellence, the highly-ranked University recognizes that exquisite talent is often hidden in students whose finest development requires unusual educational, personal, and financial reinforcement.

Notable alumni include Lionel Richie, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Tom Joyner, Rickey Smiley, Betty Shabazz, Ralph Ellison, Marilyn Mosby, and Love Island it girl Olandria Carthen.

Have you experienced Tuskegee’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Skegee stunners who slayed and parlayed at Homecoming on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223

Related Tags

HBCU hbcu homecoming homecoming Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Donald Trump "Blowing Bubba" Reference In Epstein Emails Explained

Hip-Hop Wired
alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 Presentation

Karen Huger Returns To RHOP With Style, Confidence, & A Standing Ovation

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Suniya Jenkins/YouTube screenshot

Mall Madness — Black Teen Brutally Stabbed At Foot Locker After Being Accused Of Calling Woman A ‘Broke B***h’

MadameNoire
17th Annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music

Kehlani, Kali Uchis And EJAE Named 2025 ASCAP Women Behind The Music Honorees

Global Grind
Latest News

Election Day ‘25: Zohran Mamdani Soars To NYC Mayor-Elect, Mary Sheffield Becomes Detroit’s 1st Woman Mayor, Dems Push Progress

Bhad Bhabie Attends Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
2 Items

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Celebrating ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Kayla Nicole Apologizes For ‘Hurtful’ Tweets Swifties Uncovered That Caused Her To Delete X Account: ‘I’m Ashamed That I Ever Thought Or Spoke That Way’

Betsy Segui

F12: Ex-Connecticut Cop Pleads Guilty To Mistreating Paralyzed Prisoner

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close