Dabl Network Having Thanksgiving Throwbacks Marathon
Dabl Network Dishing Out Thanksgiving Throwbacks With ‘Dine With Dabl’ Marathon
Dabl Network is delivering a feast of familiar favorites this holiday with “Dine with Dabl,” a Thanksgiving marathon filled with sitcom classics, comedic chaos, and cozy family moments.
The annual programming event airs Thursday, November 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT and spotlights beloved holiday episodes from The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin, Girlfriends, Living Single, Sister, Sister, Everybody Hates Chris, Are We There Yet?, One on One, Half & Half, Moesha, and The Parkers.
A press release reports that the curated collection brings together fan-favorite families, festive storylines, and nostalgic laughs for viewers settling in for the holiday.
Full “Dine with Dabl” Schedule
Thursday, November 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT
7 am and 7 pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “A Thanksgiving to Remember”
7:30 am and 7:30 pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Too Much Soul Food”
8 am and 8 pm – Martin “Thanks for Nothing”
8:30 am and 8:30 pm – Martin “Feast or Famine”
10 am and 10 pm – Girlfriends “Fried Turkey”
11 am and 11 pm – Living Single “Love Takes a Holiday”
11:30 am and 11:30 pm – Living Single “Thanks for Giving”
1 pm and 1 am – Sister, Sister “Thanksgiving in Hawaii (Pt 1)”
1:30 pm and 1:30 am – Sister, Sister “Thanksgiving in Hawaii (Pt 2)”
2 pm – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Thanksgiving”
2:30 pm – Are We There Yet? “The Thanksgiving Episode”
3 pm – One on One “Thanksgiving It to Me, Baby”
3:30 pm – Half & Half “The Big Thanks for Forgiving Episode”
4 pm and 4 am – Moesha “Thanksgiving”
4:30 pm and 4:30 am – Moesha “All This and Turkey Too”
5 pm and 5 am – The Parkers “It’s A Family Affair”
5:30 pm and 5:30 am – The Parkers “Turkey Day Blues”
Viewers can find where to watch at DablTVNetwork.com.
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner: Celeb Couples Celebrating Their First Thanksgiving Together
- Cat Hair Cuisine! Funniest Office Potluck Tweets, Viral Videos & More (2025 Edition)
- Blessed Black Love: ‘Dear Future Wifey’ Host Laterras R Whitfield Weds His Mystery Bride During Livestreamed Star-Studded Ceremony
Stories From Our Partners
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 121
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 122
-
Kandi Koated Konfirmation! A Look Inside Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker's Prenup After Divorce Announcement
-
BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green & Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025