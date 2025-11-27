Close
Celebrity

Dabl Network Having Thanksgiving Throwbacks Marathon

Dabl Network Dishing Out Thanksgiving Throwbacks With ‘Dine With Dabl’ Marathon

Dabl Network invites viewers to indulge in Thanksgiving throwbacks during their 'Dine With Dabl' programming event.

Published on November 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dabl Thanksgiving marathon
Source: Dabl Network

Dabl Network is delivering a feast of familiar favorites this holiday with “Dine with Dabl,” a Thanksgiving marathon filled with sitcom classics, comedic chaos, and cozy family moments.

The annual programming event airs Thursday, November 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT and spotlights beloved holiday episodes from The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin, Girlfriends, Living Single, Sister, Sister, Everybody Hates Chris, Are We There Yet?, One on One, Half & Half, Moesha, and The Parkers.

A press release reports that the curated collection brings together fan-favorite families, festive storylines, and nostalgic laughs for viewers settling in for the holiday.

Dabl Thanksgiving marathon
Source: Dabl / Dabl

Full “Dine with Dabl” Schedule

Thursday, November 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT

7 am and 7 pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “A Thanksgiving to Remember”

7:30 am and 7:30 pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Too Much Soul Food”

8 am and 8 pm – Martin “Thanks for Nothing”

8:30 am and 8:30 pm – Martin “Feast or Famine”

10 am and 10 pm – Girlfriends “Fried Turkey”

11 am and 11 pm – Living Single “Love Takes a Holiday”

11:30 am and 11:30 pm – Living Single “Thanks for Giving”

1 pm and 1 am – Sister, Sister “Thanksgiving in Hawaii (Pt 1)”

1:30 pm and 1:30 am – Sister, Sister “Thanksgiving in Hawaii (Pt 2)”

2 pm – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Thanksgiving”

2:30 pm – Are We There Yet? “The Thanksgiving Episode”

3 pm – One on One “Thanksgiving It to Me, Baby”

3:30 pm – Half & Half “The Big Thanks for Forgiving Episode”

4 pm and 4 am – Moesha “Thanksgiving”

4:30 pm and 4:30 am – Moesha “All This and Turkey Too”

5 pm and 5 am – The Parkers “It’s A Family Affair”

5:30 pm and 5:30 am – The Parkers “Turkey Day Blues”

Dabl Thanksgiving marathon
Source: Dabl / Dabl

Viewers can find where to watch at DablTVNetwork.com.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

ONE Musicfest 2025

Killer Mike Schools Bill Maher On Haiti's Legacy

Hip-Hop Wired
R&Bowling Event

'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Masika Kalysha Claps Back After 'Weird' Photoshot At Late Husband's Funeral Sparks Backlash: 'Go F**k Yourself And Unfollow Me'

MadameNoire
IPSY x Pantone Luxe Brush Collection

12 Black Friday Beauty Deals That Will Tickle Your Fancy

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Stranger Things Season 5 Assets

Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know About The Final Season

Global Grind

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close