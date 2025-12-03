After President Donald Trump used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat subtly skewered him before doubling down on claims that Trump is “unwell” and “physically fading.”

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

CBS News reports that over the weekend, Trump directed racially and religiously prejudiced language toward Rep. Ilhan Omar and claimed Somali refugees were “completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota.”

The enraged titian tyrant also described Walz as “seriously ret***ed” and accused Somali immigrants of “ripping off” America.

Targeting Minnesota Leaders And Somali Americans

CBS News reports that Trump’s comments focused on two of Minnesota’s most high-profile elected officials while also portraying Somali residents as a threat to public safety. The outlet reports that Minnesota is home to roughly eighty thousand Somali residents, the largest Somali population in the country, and according to Trump, Somali gangs are roving the streets and “completely taking them over.”

Love News? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Trump provided no evidence for these claims, and Governor Walz responded on X with the message, “Release the MRI results.”

He paired the statement with a screenshot of Trump’s late-night post and on Monday, he doubled down on that notion, telling

Walz’s response referenced Trump’s disclosure that he underwent an MRI scan in October. The Daily Beast notes that Trump described the MRI as “perfect” but did not clarify what part of his body was scanned or why the test was performed.

Walz And Trump Have A Longstanding Public Feud

Walz recently ran as Kamala Harris’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, placing him directly opposite Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The two figures have clashed repeatedly over the years, noting that Walz frequently referred to Trump as “weird” while campaigning.

In CBS News, Trump’s latest statements came after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard members near the White House, killing one and critically injuring the other.

The Daily Beast states that the suspect arrived in the United States in 2021, worked with U S forces including the CIA, and was vetted through security channels. The outlet states that his asylum request was approved earlier this year under the Trump administration.

Critics claim Trump used the incident to reinforce his claims about immigration.