She Knows Ball! Nikki Mudarris Exposes LiAngelo Ball’s $600K Monthly Income, Says She Makes $0 In Child Support Battle

Nikki Mudarris Exposes LiAngelo Ball's $600K Monthly Income

Nikki Mudarris claims ex LiAngelo Ball earns $600K monthly while she struggles, following his abandonment and quick marriage.

Published on December 14, 2025
The courtroom drama between reality star Nikki Mudarris and former basketball player-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball is reaching a fever pitch, with explosive court documents detailing Ball’s alleged $666,666 monthly income versus Mudarris’s current financial struggles. The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star is fighting for appropriate child support for their two young children, throwing a spotlight on the messiness that led to their dramatic split earlier this year.

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball at The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Mudarris, who shares two children—LaVelo Anthony, born in 2023, and LaNiyah Nicole, born in 2024—with Ball, has been embroiled in a bitter court battle for months. According to UsWeekly, the financial filings reveal a stark contrast in the ex-couple’s financial standing. According to documents filed by Mudarris’s lawyers, LiAngelo Ball claimed to earn over $600,000 per month.

Mudarris’s lawyer argued that “In a single month, LiAngelo makes more than Nicole’s entire net worth, including her cash, checking, investments, 50 percent equity in a Beverly Hills condominium and her equity interest in a Rolls Royce.” The filing further reported Ball’s net worth to be approximately $3.9 million.

Nikki Mudarris’s Financial Reality Vs. LiAngelo’s Rapper Riches

In her own court filing, Mudarris detailed her monthly income and expenses, painting a picture of financial hardship following her second pregnancy. Listing her occupation as an “influencer” and earning from her lingerie and clothing company, Mudarris stated her current monthly salary is $0, and her average 2024 monthly income was around $10,000. She explained that her income had “changed drastically” because she was pregnant for much of 2024 and has not yet returned to her work as a real estate agent since giving birth.

UsWeekly reported that the filings show Mudarris claims monthly expenses totaling around $36,349, including $9,750 for rent and $4,400 for child care. However, she noted that approximately $31,120 of that is currently being paid by others. Further revealing her financial strain, the reality star is reported to owe family members over $156,000 in loans for living expenses, and has paid her lawyers an immense $97,000 in the current case.

In an attempt to protect her privacy and focus the dispute on child support, Mudarris filed documents objecting to LiAngelo’s demand that she turn over extensive personal records, including “information on jewelry purchases, documents related to cosmetic and plastic surgery, and records related to any travel and vacation expenses.”

The Regretful Breakup and LiAngelo’s “Dumba** Decisions

As BOSSIP reported, this messy financial fight follows a dramatic and public split in February. Mudarris publicly accused Ball of cheating and abandoning her and their kids, claiming he had “got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and is now creating a new life with her,” calling it “the ultimate betrayal.” LiAngelo quickly married the woman, Rashida Nicole, whom he filed for divorce from just three months later.

Adding bizarre layers to the situation, LiAngelo recently reflected on the split during the Ball In The Family podcast. He admitted he regretted leaving Mudarris, saying he “would have stayed there.” He added, “If I could redo it, I would have whooped my own a** for real. I would have stayed there,” admitting he was “tweaking.”

LiAngelo also claimed his marriage to Nicole happened in a chaotic “span of two weeks,” claiming Nicole pressured him into it: “I did make some dumb a** decisions… I’m out there about to cry in the whip… I felt disconnected type s**t.”

With both exes trading accusations and court documents, and a scheduled court appearance later this month, the child support battle is far from over.

