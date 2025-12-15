Frezja Matisse Baker: Suspect Arrested, Charged In Murder Of Missing Charlotte Mother

Source: CMPD/Family / CMPD/Family

Frezja Matisse Baker was the subject of a BOSSIP post late last week that detailed the events that to the Charlotte, North Carolina mother’s disappearance. At the time, she had been missing for over a week, and her family and loved ones were concerned about her well-being. As the loving and responsible mother of a 2-year-old son, it was unlike her to be gone without communication for this long. Among the details that were available at the time, it was mentioned that the day she dropped off her son at her grandparents’ home, she was accompanied by a male associate. At the risk of igniting the fatiguing gender wars, that in itself gave us cause to pause.

That said, it’s still unfortunate that those instincts were proven correct.

According to ABC News, Baker’s body was found unresponsive on Thursday morning and was pronounced dead on the scene; her cause of death has not yet been determined. Subsequently, Inman Jr. has been charged with murder, assault on a female, and misdemeanor domestic violence.

WBTV notes that Inman Jr. was on supervised probation at the time of his arrest and has a rap sheet that notes his penchant for fatal violence.

In 2019, Inman Jr. was convicted of attempted murder after following a local man to a shopping center, shooting him in the chest, then standing over him to fire more rounds. In October, Inman Jr. pleaded guilty to habitual misdemeanor assault and intimidating a witness. Somehow, a judge still found it appropriate to suspend a would-be 11-23 prison sentence provided he successfully completed a 24-month period of supervised probation.

Why in the hot holy hell would you give someone this violent and this dangerous any semblance of probation? This man is an obvious menace to society, and now a young Black boy has to grow up without a mother, and a family has to bury a loved one. Why? Just to give an undeserved second chance?

Rest in peace, Frezja Matisse Baker.