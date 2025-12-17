‘Power Book IV: Force’ Exclusive Clip: Tommy & Diamond Are At Odds Over The Coalition

Tommy and Diamond are at odds (again) on the next episode of Power Book IV: Force, and BOSSIP’s got your exclusive first-look.

Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz

As previously reported, the Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora)-led show debuted its third and final season on Friday, November 7, on STARZ. In its concluding season, viewers will watch Tommy as he battles to balance his personal life with his ruthless pursuit of control over Chicago’s criminal empire. To cement his place as kingpin, Tommy must outsmart his rivals, poach territory from other factions, and fend off mounting threats from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel’s crew, and the Marquez Cartel, all while protecting those closest to him.

Ultimately, the action-packed series continues to explore the gritty, emotionally complex storytelling that has defined the Power Universe, while raising the stakes for Tommy’s turbulent journey from New York enforcer to Chicago boss.

Power Book IV: Force Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, we see Tommy confronting Diamond for cutting him out of a major drug move, a decision Tommy sees as yet another power play.

Diamond doesn’t back down.

Tommy bristles at being sidelined, and a brief back-and-forth commences.

“Don’t forget I’m the motherf****g Coalition too,” says Tommy. “Yeah, we are, and we are ONE,” retorts Diamond. “Are we?!” asks Tommy.

After a beat, Tommy concedes and says he’s in for their latest product being fentanyl, before revealing that one of the Irish bars the Coalition previously gave up has been ambushed.

Viewing the situation as a potential liability, he orders Jenard to check on a specific Irish associate, Vic, who might need some babysitting and could be involved.

Jenard immediately pushes back.

His big brother, however, backs Tommy’s call.

“No, Jay, you should go,” Diamond says. “Do what Tommy says on this.”

Tommy seals the moment with a grin.

#ForceFridays are back! Catch a new episode of Power Book IV: Force this Friday, December 19, only on STARZ!