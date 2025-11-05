“Power Book IV: Force”: Joseph Sikora & Isaac Keys Dish Deets On Closing The Final Chapter Of Tommy’s Tyranny

As Power Book IV: Force comes to a close, the stars of the series are detailing closing the chapter of Tommy’s tyranny in Chicago. Joseph Sikora, who’s embodied Tommy Egan since Power season 1, told BOSSIP that he’ll always hold a special place for the character that’s more layered than he seems. Similarly, Isaac Keys told BOSSIP that Diamond Sampson’s steely demeanor and trademark wisdom will be hard to shake.

More from Bossip
4:49
 

“Power Book IV: Force”: Kris Lofton & Adrienne Walker Talk Playing A Couple In The Final Season

5hr

3:45
 

Showrunner Gary Lennon Talks “Landing The Plane” With Power Book IV: Force’s Series Finale

5hr

4:35
 

“Power Book IV: Force”: Joseph Sikora & Isaac Keys Dish Deets On Closing The Final Chapter Of Tommy’s Tyranny

5hr

14:13
 

Nephew Tommy Talks “Ready To Love Detroit” & The Motor City Singles Seeking Love

5hr

Invest Fest 2023

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

5hr

Kith Delivers On Hometown Pride With 2025 New York Knicks Collection

5hr

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close