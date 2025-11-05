“Power Book IV: Force”: Joseph Sikora & Isaac Keys Dish Deets On Closing The Final Chapter Of Tommy’s Tyranny

As Power Book IV: Force comes to a close, the stars of the series are detailing closing the chapter of Tommy’s tyranny in Chicago. Joseph Sikora, who’s embodied Tommy Egan since Power season 1, told BOSSIP that he’ll always hold a special place for the character that’s more layered than he seems. Similarly, Isaac Keys told BOSSIP that Diamond Sampson’s steely demeanor and trademark wisdom will be hard to shake.