A$AP Rocky Says Having Children Made Him 'Way More Emotional'

A$AP Rocky Admits Having Children Has Made Him ‘Way More Emotional: ‘Now I’m A Loving Kind Of Fella’

Published on January 6, 2026
Fatherhood has changed A$AP Rocky for the better.

The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Both Rocky and his longtime girlfriend, Rihanna, have spoken at length about how much they love their family.

During a recent interview with W Magazine, the rapper was asked about how having children has affected his outlook on life, and his answer was heart-warming.

“I am way more emotional,” Rocky admitted. “Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world.”

Just a few months ago, in September, Rocky welcomed his third child with Rihanna, and their first daughter together, Rocki Irish Mayers. Together, they also share two sons: 3-year-old RZA and 2-year-old Riot.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also spoke about his fashion sense, insisting his a for affinity for looking good is nothing new.

“Even as a kid, I was always stylish. Starting around age 4 or 5, I always put myself together,” he revealed. “My best look at 4 years old was a gold Gucci link chain that was a hand-me-down from my dad, and a pink Guess jeans outfit with a white T-shirt. I wish I still had it today.”

He also spilled on his celebrity crushes: “Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] in Full House. I had some cool crushes: I always had a crush on Aaliyah. And Serena Williams was a big crush of mine.”

And despite having been famous for so long now, Rocky says he still gets starstruck “all the time.”

“I got starstruck working with Denzel [on Highest 2 Lowest]. And even though I know these guys, I get starstruck anytime I encounter André 3000 or Jay-Z. I admire and respect them so much that I still fan out.”

You can read Rocky’s interview with W Magazine in full here.

