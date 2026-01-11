Close
Celebrity

Tessa Thompson Talks Deliciously Plot Twisty Series 'His & Hers'

‘His & Hers’ Exclusive: Tessa Thompson Talks Deliciously Plot Twisty Limited Series, Playing Complex Characters, Her Love For Atlanta & More

Tessa Thompson opens up about Netflix's latest series-of-the-moment 'His & Hers'

Published on January 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Whew, chileeee

His & Hers asset

Source: Netflix

Mess has never been messier than it is in Netflix‘s deliciously plot twisty limited series His & Hers where the truth exists in a murky quagmire of lies and deception.

Set between Atlanta and its well-to-do suburb of Dahlonega, Anna (Tessa Thompson) lives in a reclusive haze, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor.

His & Hers asset

Source: Netflix

But when she overhears about a murder in the sleepy town where she grew up, Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers.

Meanwhile, Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation in one of the

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by co-showrunner William Oldroyd and Anja Marquardt, the 6-episode limited series also stars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu.

His & Hers asset

Source: Netflix

“Sometimes writing is a bit like falling in love, and I was obsessed with this story,” said author Alice Feeney, whose popular novel inspired the series.

“When I think about the journey this story has been on, from having the idea, to writing it in my shed, to seeing it published all over the world, and now seeing the characters come to life on screen, it feels nothing less than magic.”

As expected, social media spiraled into hysteria over the twisty-turner series with one of the buzziest endings in recent memory.

Ahead of the chaos, we caught up with Tessa Thompson who opened up about the hit series, studying news anchors, her love for Atlanta, and more in our interview below:

His & Hers is now streaming on Netflix!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Netflix Newsletter Tessa Thompson

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Celebrity Sightings: Day 3 - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival

    #Relationshipgoals No More — TikTok Couple Kristy & Desmond Scott Divorcing After 11 Years Of Marriage For This Shocking Reason

    MadameNoire

    Gallery: Golden Globes Red Carpet Moments That Still Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    14 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2026

    14 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2026

    Hip-Hop Wired
    In this photo illustration, a Netflix logo is seen

    What's Black On Netflix Jan. 2026?

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    American Express and PlayLab, Inc. House Party for PLAY by Platinum in Miami, 2023
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 126

    Comment
    Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott attend Vogue Philippines February Cover Launch With H.E.R
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Issa Wrap! TikTok Couple Kristy & Desmond Scott Are Divorcing After 11 Years Of Marriage, Citing Infidelity As The Cause

    Comment
    Rihanna x A$AP Rocky x Claressa Shields x Papoose
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    ‘Claressa Shields Type Gone Bout Him’: Rihanna Is GWOAT Gushing About Her Man A$AP Rocky, The Boxing Champ Responds

    Comment
    Chrisean Rock x Claressa Shields
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    From ‘Baddies’ To Boxing? Chrisean Rock Trades Reality TV For The Ring, Claressa Shields Weighs In On Professional Boxing Announcement

    Comment
    50 Cent, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Donald Trump
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    50 Cent Triumphantly Trolls Diddy After Donald Trump Reveals He Won’t Grant His Pardon Request: ‘Which Part Of No Don’t You Understand?’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close