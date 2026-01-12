Close
Celebrity

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 Golden Globes?

Hollywood's A-listers brought their fashion A-game to the 2026 Golden Globes.

Published on January 11, 2026
Your fave celebs are sizzling and slaying the 83rd annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton as they celebrate the best in film and television.

Numerous stars are donning designer looks varying from rich jewel tones with show-stopping silhouettes to old Hollywood classic gowns, offset by blinding bling.

Speaking of bling, Love Island USA‘s Olandria Carthen turned heads while dripping in diamonds at the ceremony.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: JC Olivera/2026GG / Getty

The reality star stunner looked Wicked (For Good) in an emerald green trumpet-style gown.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores/2026GG / Getty

Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku announced her pregnancy at the Golden Globes, accentuating her baby bump in a billowy yellow dress.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Jesse Grant/2026GG / Getty

The expectant star shared the news of her pregnancy in a deeply personal essay for Vogue, framing the moment as one shaped by both celebration and caution.

“The success of Sinners, a project that has gifted me with more than I could imagine, a cast and crew who’ve become like family and the undeniable support of movie goers, has also given me a new visibility,” noting that she will be stepping into the public eye during awards season “with an ever-growing bump.”

Still, she emphasized that the joy of pregnancy is inseparable from fear, particularly for Black mothers.

“For many, peace comes once a baby is placed on their chest. For Black mothers, the path to peace is rarely that simple,” she explained, citing lived experience, medical bias, and alarming maternal health statistics. Recalling her first pregnancy, she added that she did not feel truly safe “until I received the all-clear from my OB-GYN,” underscoring the anxiety that often shadows Black women through pregnancy and childbirth.

“Being pregnant as a Black woman, you’re not just worrying about whether your baby will be okay, you’re praying you will be too,” she wrote, calling for greater recognition of the vulnerability and risk inherent in pregnancy and labor.

She concluded by calling her essay an anti-announcement.

“So, all of that to say: This is my anti-announcement pregnancy announcement. Sacred. And scared,” before asking readers to “say a prayer for a safe arrival and recovery.”

Congratulations, Wunmi!

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Jesse Grant/2026GG / Getty

Also seen on the scene (so far) were the iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph, who exuded Godiva goddess in olive…

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner/2026GG / Getty
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Wunmi’s Sinners co-star Jayme Lawson…

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores/2026GG / Getty

Ayo Edebiri…

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Tommaso Boddi/2026GG / Getty

Natasha Rothwell…

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner/2026GG / Getty

and Teyana Taylor.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner/2026GG / Getty

Teyana sizzled the carpet in a custom Schiaparelli black gown that featured sculptural bodice cutouts, dramatic draping, an oversized jeweled bow, and a diamond-encrusted thong layered over a black g-string.

Teyana Taylor
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Completing the head-to-toe statement, hairstylist Nikki Nelms finished Taylor’s look with Initio Parfums Privés Atomic Rose Hair Perfume.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: JC Olivera/2026GG / Getty

The daring style moment came as Taylor, 35, celebrated her best supporting actress win for her performance in One Battle After Another.

“My babies, who are watching, you better be off those damn phones watching me right now,” said Teyana during her acceptance speech, referring to her daughters Junie and Rue Rose. “Father God, in the name of Jesus, I thank you and I praise you for every lesson, every test, and every blessing. Thank you to the Golden Globes voters for seeing me and reminding me that purpose always finds its moment. To my mommy and my daddy, it’s up for ya’ll.”

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores/2026GG / Getty

She continued,

“To my tribe, my grounding force, you are my daily reminder that love is an action, not just the word, and everything I do is rooted in that truth. And last, but most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.”

Congrats, Teyana!

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jenny From The Block brought it at the 2026 Golden Globes. HelloBeautiful reports that Jennifer Lopez wore a form-fitting archival Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture 2003 gown.

The almost completely sheer gown featured a high neck and artfully placed appliques.

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

While J. Lo opted for sheer, Tessa Thompson went with beading.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: JC Olivera/2026GG / Getty

The stunning star shone in a strapless, shimmering gown with metallic green details that looked like scales. She accentuated the concept with a snake-design wrap-around bracelet.

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

As for Lori Harvey, black was the color of the night.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG / Getty

The stylish stunner wowed in archival Roberto Cavalli.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Tommaso Boddi/2026GG / Getty

Not to be outdone, the fellas also brought the heat to the Golden Globes.

Perennial carpet king Colman Domingo looked like money in a custom Valentino suit.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG / Getty

Per the usual, he was styled by superstar stylists Wayman and Micah with grooming by Jamie Richmond.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner/2026GG / Getty

As for Damson Idris, he donned a double-breasted Prada suit complete with a bow tie.

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty
83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner/2026GG / Getty

Michael B(ae) Jordan looked sinful at the 2026 Golden Globes in a black suit, sepia-tinted sunglasses, and David Yurman jewelry.

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Getty

Snoop Dogg wore a black tux with a red accent down the middle.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: JC Olivera/2026GG / Getty
