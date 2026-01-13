Close
Donald Trump Says Civil Rights Act Hurt White People

Despicable: Dastardly Donald Trump Says Granting Black People Civil Rights Lead To ‘The Mistreatment Of White People’

Published on January 13, 2026
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Normally, we would call this “saying the quiet part out loud,” but with Donald Trump, there are no quiet parts, and everything is said out loud.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, Trump came to the defense of pathetic white men who believe that they are now the oppressed class of people in America. People like the deceased Charlie Kirk, Vice President JD Vance, and the entirety of the manosphere podcast landscape have convinced white men that DEI, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrants have destroyed “their” country.

As bats**t crazy as it sounds, this is exactly what Trump told a reporter when he was asked directly if the Civil Rights Act of the 1960s was harmful to white men. Here is exactly what he said verbatim:

“White people were very badly treated, where they did extremely well and they were not invited to go into a university to college,” he said, an apparent reference to affirmative action in college admissions. “So I would say in that way, I think it was unfair in certain cases.”

So, essentially, white men would be better off if Black folks just stayed slaves. This is the president of the United States that white folks want. This is why MAGA became popular. The promise that whiteness will remain more valuable than gold itself is the draw that keeps them hooked. MAGA isn’t about helping Americans; it’s about punishing anyone with melanated skin who makes white men insecure.

He continued:

“I think it was also, at the same time, it accomplished some very wonderful things, but it also hurt a lot of people — people that deserve to go to a college or deserve to get a job were unable to get a job. So it was, it was a reverse discrimination.”

There is no such thing as “reverse discrimination.” There is only one version, and Black folks having the full rights guaranteed to every American isn’t that.

