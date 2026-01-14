Close
Celebrity

Ford Employee Calls Donald Trump ‘Pedophile Protector’

Ford Plant Employee Suspended After Calling Middle Finger-Throwing Trump A ‘Pedophile Protector’, White House Supports Flagrant Finger Flasher

Published on January 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Employee calls Trump a 'pedophile protector' during plant visit, sparking confrontation
  • Trump responds with profanity and a middle finger, painting himself as the victim
  • Ford suspends the employee, claiming to respect their 'core value' of respect
Donald Trump Ford Plant Michigan
Source: Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images / Getty

Donald Trump visited a Ford plant in Michigan yesterday and did not receive the a**-kissing welcome that he’s become so accustomed to in his time, leading to a Ford plant employee’s suspension.

One employee at the auto manufacturer wasn’t about to, in the words of Alexander Hamilton via Lin-Manuel Miranda, miss his shot to tell President punani-grabber exactly how he feels about him in no uncertain terms. TMZ obtained video footage of Trump reacting to a man yelling “pedophile protector!” at him as he toured the floor of the factory.

In response, The Orange One mouthed “f*** you” to the righteous heckler twice, then, flipped him a middle finger while walking away. The employee must have struck a nerve with ol’ Donnie.

The Washington Post identified and spoke to 40-year-old TJ Sabula, who stood on business when asked about his outburst of accountability.

“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” Sabula said, though he added that he is concerned about the future of his job and believes he has been “targeted for political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

Sabula clearly has a good sense of self-awareness because, subsequent to the incident, he was suspended from his job pending an internal investigation, whatever that means. There’s nothing to “investigate”; a man said how he feels with his chest, and Ford, a company desperate to keep Trump aroused, has to demonstrate that they are loyal to him.

The White House released a statement defending Trump’s profane response by painting him as a victim.

Via CNN:

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Ford also released a public statement regarding the verbal kerfuffle.

“We had a great event today and we’re proud of how our employees represented Ford,” Ford’s Executive Director of Corporate Communications David Tovar said. “We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters.”

This is the type of carrying on that we enjoy and respect. Hopefully, this starts a trend that the public picks up on

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Women Crush Wednesday — 25 Of The Hottest Queer Queens Redefining Black Love, Vol. 6

    MadameNoire
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Inside

    The 2026 NAACP Image Award Nominations Spotlight The Biggest & Brightest In Black Hollywood

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings

    Cardi B Shares Video Of Herself Locked In Ahead Of Tour

    Hip-Hop Wired
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-EBONY-BLACK HERITAGE

    Yung Miami Is Hoping Her New Song “Grows On People" Amid Fans Telling Her It Ain't It

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
    3 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Ryan Coogler Thanks Audience For Golden Globes Win, Fans Slam ‘Sinners’ Snubs With ‘Y’all Klan?’ Clapbacks

    Comment
    His & Hers asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    ‘His & Hers’ Exclusive: Tessa Thompson Talks Deliciously Plot Twisty Limited Series, Playing Complex Characters, Her Love For Atlanta & More

    Comment
    Offset x Celina Powell x Stefon Diggs
    3 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Cephus Scheming Scandal: Celina Powell Claims Offset Threatened To Jump Her & Shoot Cardi B’s Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    American Express and PlayLab, Inc. House Party for PLAY by Platinum in Miami, 2023
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 126

    Comment
    Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott attend Vogue Philippines February Cover Launch With H.E.R
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Issa Wrap! TikTok Couple Kristy & Desmond Scott Are Divorcing After 11 Years Of Marriage, Citing Infidelity As The Cause

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close