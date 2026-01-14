Ford Plant Employee Suspended After Calling Middle Finger-Throwing Trump A ‘Pedophile Protector’, White House Supports Flagrant Finger Flasher

Employee calls Trump a 'pedophile protector' during plant visit, sparking confrontation

Trump responds with profanity and a middle finger, painting himself as the victim

Ford suspends the employee, claiming to respect their 'core value' of respect

Source: Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images / Getty

Donald Trump visited a Ford plant in Michigan yesterday and did not receive the a**-kissing welcome that he’s become so accustomed to in his time, leading to a Ford plant employee’s suspension.

One employee at the auto manufacturer wasn’t about to, in the words of Alexander Hamilton via Lin-Manuel Miranda, miss his shot to tell President punani-grabber exactly how he feels about him in no uncertain terms. TMZ obtained video footage of Trump reacting to a man yelling “pedophile protector!” at him as he toured the floor of the factory.

In response, The Orange One mouthed “f*** you” to the righteous heckler twice, then, flipped him a middle finger while walking away. The employee must have struck a nerve with ol’ Donnie.

The Washington Post identified and spoke to 40-year-old TJ Sabula, who stood on business when asked about his outburst of accountability.

“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” Sabula said, though he added that he is concerned about the future of his job and believes he has been “targeted for political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

Sabula clearly has a good sense of self-awareness because, subsequent to the incident, he was suspended from his job pending an internal investigation, whatever that means. There’s nothing to “investigate”; a man said how he feels with his chest, and Ford, a company desperate to keep Trump aroused, has to demonstrate that they are loyal to him.

The White House released a statement defending Trump’s profane response by painting him as a victim.

Via CNN:

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Ford also released a public statement regarding the verbal kerfuffle.

“We had a great event today and we’re proud of how our employees represented Ford,” Ford’s Executive Director of Corporate Communications David Tovar said. “We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters.”

This is the type of carrying on that we enjoy and respect. Hopefully, this starts a trend that the public picks up on