Close
Celebrity

A$AP Rocky Says His Mom Suggested He Date Rihanna

Mama Knows Best! A$AP Rocky Says His Mom Repeatedly Spot-On Suggested He Date Rihanna — ‘What About Rih Rih?!’

According to A$AP Rocky, his mother repeatedly suggested he pursue a romantic relationship with Rihanna, and her instincts proved accurate.

Published on January 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A$AP Rocky’s mom has apparently always known what’s best for her celebrity son!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

In a recent appearance on The New York TimesPopcast, the rapper reflected on how his mom, Renee, repeatedly predicted that his longtime friendship with his fellow “Fa$hon Killa” Rihanna would eventually turn romantic.

“My mother used to say s*** like, ‘I know you like this girl that you with right now’…I ain’t gonna say no names…‘but I want you with RiRi!’” Rocky recalled.

The rapper continued and said that at the time, he brushed it off.

“‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that,’” he said he would respond. “‘We cool—that’s just my friend.’” Looking back, he added with a laugh, “Mothers know best!”

2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Rocky also said his bond with Rih Rih ultimately felt inevitable considering that his dad is Bajan, just like the superstar songstress, and that they have several other similarities.

“It was just like we were on the same page, on the same year,” said Rocky. “My dad is from our country. When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family. It’s so many similarities. It’s just funny—we laugh about it a lot.”

The rapper also spoke candidly about how being with Rihanna brought clarity to his life well before they became parents, noting that Rihanna’s intuition guides him in his friendships.

“Being with my girl took a blindfold off,” he said. “She’ll tell you, like, ‘That’s not your friend. That—that’s your friend.’”

When the New York Times host noted that Rocky didn’t just end up with “any girl,” he agreed, saying;

“I know, I know. I got a very special woman.”

Rocky and Rihanna share three children—sons RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, and a daughter, Rocki Irish, born in September.

As previously reported, Rihanna recently hinted that their family may not be finished growing. She recently responded to an Instagram video about wanting another baby in 2026, saying;

“So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    "Bridgerton" Season 4 Paris World Premiere

    The Cast Of 'Bridgerton' Shine At Season 4 Paris Premiere

    Global Grind
    Couple of lovers kissing under the milky way, Galaxy background. Valentine's Day Concept

    From Edging To Pegging — The Kinkiest Bedroom Habits By Zodiac Sign

    MadameNoire
    2025 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole Announces 'The Fall-Off' LP, The Culture Reacts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

    Who Is Lady London? The Rapper And Scholar Redefining Hip-Hop

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Latest Stories
    Delta Sigma Theta Founders' Day 2026
    30 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    BadDST Deltas In The Land! A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

    Comment
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Thanks, Trap Celina! Cardi Calmly Reacts To Celina Powell’s Leaked Recording Of Offset Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Stefon Diggs—’I’m Actually Thankful’

    Comment
    2025 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Perpetually Pregnant Rihanna Teases Another Possible Pregnancy In 2026, Fenty Faithfuls Prepare To Be Robbed Of R9 For Another Year

    Comment
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    #RHOP: Angel Massie Addresses Colorado Cast Trip After Water Shutdown Scandal, Gizelle Bryant Brazenly Bashes Her Hosting Skills

    Comment
    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Teyana Taylor Responds To Critics Calling Her ‘One Battle After Another’ Character Over-Sexualized: ‘Are We Watching The Same Film?’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close