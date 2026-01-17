Close
Celebrity

Finest Of The FINER Women Of Zeta Phi Beta

Forever The Finest! Meet The FINER Women Of Zeta Phi BAEta Embodying Sisterhood As The Oh So Sweet StunnerZ In The Divine Nine

Our annual gallery of the finest of the FINER women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Published on January 17, 2026
The FINER things in life!

Finest Zeta Phi Beta women 2026
Source: IG: @nylashalom

We’re closing out Founders’ Week with the FINER Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. who, together, have embodied the BluPrint for service, scholarship, sisterhood, and finer womanhood during their 106 years in the Divine Nine.

Founded by five coeds on the campus of Howard University in 1920, the storied sorority raised the consciousness of their people while encouraging the highest standards of scholastic achievement among its members.

From the very beginning, these history-making women believed that sorority elitism overshadowed the true mission for progressive organizations without addressing the societal ills, prejudices, and poverty affecting humanity in general and the Black community in particular.

Since its inception, Zeta Phi Beta has ascended into the national spotlight with programs demonstrating concern for the human condition both nationally and internationally.

With hundreds of chapters worldwide and a membership of over 100,000, the organization made history as the first National Pan-Hellenic Council organization to centralize its operations in a national headquarters, first to charter a chapter in Africa, first to form auxiliary groups, and first to be constitutionally bound to a fraternity: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

The sorority takes pride in transforming communities through volunteer services from members and its auxiliaries via outreach services and support of multiple affiliate organizations.

Notable members of the organization include Chaka Khan, Anita Hill, Zora Neale Hurston, Dionne Warwick, Vivica A. Fox, Sheryl Underwood, Towanda Braxton, Chrisette Michelle, Gwendolyn Brooks, Syleena Johnson, Sarah Vaughn, Anita Hill, Esther Rolle, Tatyana Ali, and more.

How are you celebrating the Zetas this weekend? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the Finest Zeta women on the flip.

