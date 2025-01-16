Entertainment

Finest Zeta Phi Beta Women In The Game

Forever The Finest: A Gallery Of Zeta Phi BAEtas Making The World A FINER Place

Published on January 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 25

Happy Founders’ Day!

Zeta Phi Beta Founders' Day 2025

Source: IG: @osoprettynya

 

We’re closing out Founders’ Week with the Finer Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. who’ve made the world a FINER place for 105 years of service, scholarship, sisterhood, and finer womanhood.

Founded by five coeds on the campus of Howard University in 1920, the storied sorority raised the consciousness of their people, encouraged the highest standards of scholastic achievement, and fostered a greater sense of unity among its members.

These history-making women believed that sorority elitism overshadowed the true mission for progressive organizations without addressing the societal ills, prejudices, and poverty affecting humanity in general and the Black community in particular.

Since its inception, Zeta Phi Beta has ascended into the national spotlight with programs demonstrating concern for the human condition both nationally and internationally.

With hundreds of chapters worldwide and a membership of over 100,000, the organization made history as the first National Pan-Hellenic Council organization to centralize its operations in a national headquarters, first to charter a chapter in Africa, first to form auxiliary groups, and first to be constitutionally bound to a fraternity: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

The sorority takes pride in transforming communities through volunteer services from members and its auxiliaries via outreach services and support of multiple affiliate organizations.

Notable members of the organization include  Chaka Khan, Anita Hill, Zora Neale Hurston, Dionne Warwick, Vivica A. Fox, Sheryl Underwood, Towanda Braxton, Chrisette Michelle, Gwendolyn Brooks, Syleena Johnson, Sarah Vaughn, Anita Hill, Esther Rolle, Tatyana Ali, and more.

How are you celebrating the Zetas today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the Finest Zeta women on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425

Related Tags

Chrisette Michele Syleena Johnson Tatyana Ali Towanda Braxton Vivica A. Fox zeta phi beta Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close