Morris Brown College Reinstates Dr. Kevin James as President

Morris Brown College Reinstates President Dr. Kevin James One Week After Firing Him Abruptly Without Cause

Published on January 20, 2026
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Something VERY shady is going on at Morris Brown College in Atlanta.

Last week, BOSSIP reported on the sudden termination of the school’s long-time president, Dr. Kevin James.

James took to Facebook to release a lengthy statement detailing his accomplishments at the school, accusing the school of failing to provide a just cause for his firing, and revealing that his contract is set to run until 2029. News of the dismissal left not only the students in shock, but also the larger HBCU community, who have become increasingly suspicious of the board of trustees at multiple schools where a president has been fired.

Prepare for a plot twist.

According to CBS News, Dr. Kevin James has now been reinstated as Morris Brown President. The school updated its website to reflect James as the President before releasing the following statement.

“The Board acknowledges that this period has been disruptive and painful for members of the Morris Brown community,” a statement by the board read in part. “The board deeply regrets the harm this has caused our institution, students, families, donors, supporters, and Dr. James.”


If it appears that something is missing from this statement, allow us to help you find it. What you’re likely looking for is accountability, and there is none to be found. A school like Morris Brown that has endured so much strife over the past 20-plus years should be embarrassed to think that a disingenuous apology with no explanation as to what actually happened would suffice. However, they are not, and that is deeply problematic.

James also released a statement of his own that reads:

“The work continues. Our immediate priorities are to begin the healing journey while continuing our focused preparation for our upcoming accreditation reaffirmation visit in two weeks. We will be ready,” he wrote. “The time is now. We now begin The Hard Reset Part II.”


Welcome home, Dr. James. We can only hope that public pressure continues so that any bad apples who sit on the Morris Brown board are held to account.

