Rep. Justin Jones argues with Sean Hannity On Fox News

Finish Him! Rep. Justin Jones Torches Sean Hannity On Fox News—’He Hangs Out With Pedophiles At Mar-A-Lago’

Published on January 21, 2026
Justin Jones Sean Hannity
Source: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’ / Getty

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones ain’t never been the one to play with.

The fearless rep was one of the two Black members of the “Tennessee Three” (Rep. Justin Pearson was the other) who were expelled from the Republican-controlled state legislature for fighting vociferously for gun control laws following a mass shooting. The third member, Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, was spared the punitive measure. The story became national news, and both Jones and Pearson were both reinstated by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners after they ruled the expulsion “hasty.”

Rep. Jones recently appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, where  the host wanted to propagandize and portray immigrants as the sole purveyors of crime in Tennessee.

Jones wasn’t going for that. At all.

At one point in the “interview,” Hannity cynically asked Rep. Jones if he could list the names of any of the victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants in the state, to which Jones deliciously replied:

“You want to go through a list? Go through the list of the pedophiles and perverts who hang out at Mar-a-Lago,” he said.

Oh, but he wasn’t done there. Rep. Jones tore into Hannity in a way that very few people have, especially on his own show. It was glorious to watch.

“To your viewers: this man wants you to be afraid, he wants you to be fearful of your immigrant neighbors because he wants to protect the billionaires who keep you from having healthcare, letting farms close. He does not care about crime, he hangs out with pedophiles and criminals in Mar-a-Lago. He does not care about going after rapists. He cares about keeping you fearful to control you because he wants to distract you from the real enemy, which are the corporate CEOs who are screwing you over,” he said.

Protect this brotha at all costs.

When people complain about Democrats being feckless, cringey, and unwilling to fight hard, show them Rep. Justin Jones and remind them that there are more politicians than the ones you see on TV every night or on your social media feeds.

