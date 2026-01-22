Close
Donald Trump Hopes Renee Good’s MAGA Father Is ‘Still A Fan’

Donald Trump Hopes Renee Good’s MAGA Father Is ‘Still A Fan’ After ICE Killed Her

Published on January 22, 2026
  • Trump feigned sympathy for the victim's father, a Trump supporter, despite ICE's violent actions.
  • Autopsy reveals the victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, raising questions about the shooting.
  • Lawyers are investigating to uncover the facts and hold responsible parties accountable.
U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

This isn’t narcissistic at all.

Donald Trump is truly a trash human being, and despite the fact that you don’t need more information to come to that reasonable conclusion, he’s happy to provide as much evidence as you need in case you ever think about changing your mind.

America is still vehemently protesting the ICE occupation in Minneapolis and elsewhere following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. During a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump held court and spoke disingenuously about his reaction to hearing of Good’s death at the hands of his federal firing squad.

via The Independent:

“I felt horribly when I was told that the young woman who had the tragedy. It’s a tragedy. It’s a horrible thing. Everybody would say – ICE would say the same thing,”

One, we don’t believe for one second that this reality TV circus animal gave a damn about that woman’s death. He probably didn’t put down his McDonald’s burger upon hearing the news.

Secondly, we know for a fact that ICE definitely felt horrible or that a tragedy had occurred because we heard what the agent who killed Good said in the immediate aftermath of the gunfire. He called her a “f***ing b***h”, that’s who he believed he killed.

B-b-b-but, wait, it gets worse!

“But when I learned that her parents, and her father in particular… I hope he still is, but I don’t know, [he] was a tremendous Trump fan,” he said. He was all for Trump. Loved Trump, and it’s terrible.”

Translation: “Sorry about killing your daughter, bud. I know you were down with the gang. No hard feelings.”

What the entire f**k is going on here???

The NY Times has reported that attorney Antonio M. Romanucci and his law firm, Romanucci & Blandin, have received the preliminary autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office. The findings were delivered to the family, but the firm has declined to release the full report at this time.

What is known, however, is that Good sustained three gunshot wounds, one to the temple, one to the forearm, and one to the breast. Two of the three were non-life-threatening, as the gunshot wound to the breast did not penetrate any vital organs.

Romanucci & Blandin and another law firm are representing Good’s parents, siblings, and romantic partner in the investigation to uncover the facts and hold the parties responsible. Godspeed.

