Deion Sanders Gushes Over Girlfriend Karrueche Tran

Touchdown! Deion Sanders Gushes Over Girlfriend & 'Great Woman' Karrueche Tran In New Video

Deion Sanders is putting his feelings for Karrueche Tran on display after the pair spent the holiday season together

Published on January 24, 2026
Deion Sanders x Karrueche Tran
Source: Jason Miller/Gilbert Flores

Deion Sanders is all-in on his relationship with Karrueche Tran, and now that they’ve met each other’s families, he’s opening up about his feelings for the 37-year-old actress and model.

During a recent episode of the show, We Got Time Today, which Coach Prime hosts alongside Rocsi Diaz, he couldn’t help but show all 32 of his teeth when talking about Mrs. Kae.

“Good woman, good person. Has added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments,” he said. “I’m smiling and ain’t even forcing it!”

The couple has been popping out more and more in public as Karrueche seems to have made quite an impression on all of the Sanders, including Coach Prime’s grandson, Snow, who affectionately calls her “little grandma.”

Sanders and Tran showed up to support the NFL legend’s son, Shedeur, as he led the Cleveland Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers to end his first season at starting QB. The pair talked about their first shared holiday together and seemed absolutely smitten with one another.

“I got to spend some quality time with the Sanders family, and my family,” she said while lovingly holding on to Deion. “We had a great Christmas together. “

Despite the pair’s nearly 20-year age gap, they both seem to be very happy. Sanders’ kids have lovingly welcomed their “stepmom” into the fold, with Karrueche appearing in vlogs on both Deion Jr. and Shiloh’s popular YouTube channels.

It’s nice to see Karrueche living life on her own terms and, clearly, being loved right. We expect to see her right by Coach Prime’s side next college football season as his Colorado Buffaloes look to return to their former glory after losing top talent like Travis Hunter to the NFL. The Buffs had a rough season in 2025 as they went 3-9 amid Sanders’ health issues.

