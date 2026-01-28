Close
Flashback To Viral Teacher Bae Shattering The Internet In 2026

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Alright class, turn your social media history books to page 2016

Published on January 27, 2026
2016 Teacher Bae flashback
Source: IG: @triceyl__

Everybody’s reminiscing over the epicness of 2016 so it’s only right that we celebrate trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown M.Ed who sent social media into a TIZZY over her now-iconic classroom photo.

What started as an innocent post, spiraled into a never-ending debate over whether the Atlanta-area educator’s dress was appropriate or not in a classroom setting.

As always, social media erupted with a blend of judgmental takes, messy chitter-chatter, and false rumors which Brown addressed back in August.

In a post commemorating the viral moment, Brown reflected on being social media’s main character of the moment whose influence continues to reverberate through Instagram.

“And here we are, almost 10 YEARS LATER… lol. I’ve been so busy in the classroom lately that I’m just now catching up on all these videos people are sending me—about me! 😂 ” she wrote.

“The made-up stories are still hilarious. Just to clear things up: I never lost my job. 🤣 This is actually my 11th year in education. It’s going to take a lot more than social media criticism to make me leave a career I love.”

She also showed love to the new crop of teacher baes who followed in her baddie steps after 2016.

“To all the teachers going viral: you look absolutely amazing! Keep doing what you love while shining and looking beautiful”

Now, nearly a decade later, Brown–an alumna of Alabama State–is thriving as an educator with her own Teacher Bae merch line and 230K+ followers on Instagram. We love to see it!

Where were you when the viral Teacher Bae saga of 2016 went viral? Which side were you on? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Teacher Bae’s slays over the years on the flip.

