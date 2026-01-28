Karen Huger Grande Dame Details Finding ‘Purpose’ While In Jail, Says She Was Dating Her Hubby Ray ‘Behind The Glass’

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Karen Huger is finally back home after spending six months behind bars following her DUI conviction, and her time away led to a renewed sense of “purpose” and some heartfelt reflections on the love surrounding her family.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming The Real Housewives of Potomac season finale, shared on Bravo’s YouTube on Jan. 26, the 62-year-old star is seen leaving Maryland’s Montgomery County Detention Center. She waves to fans before arriving home, where an emotional reunion awaits. Inside, the Grand Dame is greeted by her daughter Rayvin, husband Ray Huger, and sister Bridget, who welcome her with hugs, balloons, flowers, and a “welcome home” sign. Karen shares her first embrace with Rayvin before being surrounded by the rest of her family.

Once settled, the family gathers together, and Karen expresses her gratitude for their incredible support during her time in jail.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I just wanted to get home to see you guys,” Karen told her family, before turning to her daughter to share a deeply personal message.

“And I want to say something to you. I couldn’t have done it,” she told Rayvin. “I couldn’t have done it without you. I love the woman that you’ve become. I never intended for you to see me like that, but I’m glad you did. Because there’s a truth and a strength in that.”

Karen then turned her attention to her sister, thanking Bridget for having “stepped in” when she was needed most. She saved her husband for last, sharing a playful moment with the 79-year-old as she teased, “I’ll save you for later.” Still, the housewife made sure to thank Ray for showing up at the jail to see her, even if it meant their conversations had to take place through a glass barrier.

“It was fun dating you through the glass window,” Karen chuckled. “You were the only husband that came in and talked politics.”

Ray laughed and replied, “It was interesting how much talking we actually did.”

Karen Huger said she was able to impart a bit of wisdom to some of her younger cellmates and found “purpose” by doing so.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo/ Karen Huger on the upcoming The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion

Karen went on to explain how meaningful it was to have Ray keep her connected to life on the outside, especially as she found herself wanting to give back while inside. The housewife revealed that she was able to impart a little wisdom on some of her younger cellmates.

“I got my hands on them,” she said of the young women she met while incarcerated. “I was able to reach a few of them. I was like, ‘It took me six decades to get here. Why are you here at 20?”

Reflecting on the experience, she concluded, “So I found a purpose. I found a purpose, and I’m happy with it. I’ll talk to you about that later.”

Karen Huger then asked for the cameras to be turned off as she headed upstairs to shower and wash “the jail off me.”

Earlier in the clip, the reality TV star also revealed that she formed a close bond with some of her fellow inmates. In a touching gesture, several women removed extensions from their own hair to help create the stunning “jailhouse braids” Karen wore when she exited the detention center.

“They took their hair out of their head and they were like, ‘Ms. Karen, we got to get you together,’ And I’m like what a beautiful thought,” the socialite gushed.

What a beautiful thought indeed. The Real Housewives of Potomac season finale airs Sunday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Will you be watching?

RELATED: #RHOP Return: Bandana’d & Braided Karen Huger Makes First Post-Prison Appearance Ahead Of ‘Real, Raw’ Andy Cohen Interview