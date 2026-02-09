Trouble In Patriots Paradise? Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Fuel Breakup Rumors By Unfollowing One Another After Super Bowl Loss

Cardi B and NFL player Stefon Diggs were a high-profile couple, with Cardi supporting him at games.

Cardi's attitude shifted leading up to the Super Bowl, giving a dry response when asked about Stefon.

After the Patriots' loss, Cardi and Stefon unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling breakup rumors.

When it rains, it pours!

Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

Immediately following Stefon Diggs’ disappointing performance in the Super Bowl, fans are convinced he and Cardi B have called it quits.

The rapper and NFL player first started dating in late 2024, soon after Cardi’s split from her estranged husband, Offset. After continued relationship rumors from public outings in early 2025, the couple made their romance “Instagram official” in June before welcoming a son together in November 2025.

Cardi was Diggs’ biggest supporter throughout the NFL season, supporting him and his team, the New England Patriots, at multiple games. And, in preparation for the Super Bowl, it was reported that the rapper planned a celebration that cost her a whopping $1.2 million.

“She’s incredibly excited and fully locked in,” a source told The Sun prior to the game. “This isn’t just about attending the game — it’s about showing up for her man in the biggest way possible and celebrating with everyone they love.”

According to that same source, Cardi reportedly invited 100 friends and family from both sides to San Francisco to watch the big game, paying for 40 guests to be in a private suite at Levi’s Stadium and shouldering the ticket costs for the other guests to sit in the stands.

But in the days leading up to the game, rumors of a rift between the couple started to surface as Cardi’s attitude toward the baller seemingly shifted.

During Fanatics’ Super Bowl party on Saturday, February 7, Cardi gave a brief, dry response to a question about Stefon during an interview. When SportsCenter asked the Grammy winner to drop an “inspiring message” for her boyfriend ahead of the game, Cardi simply said, “Good luck,” and quickly walked off–A stark contrast from her recent, loud support for Diggs and the team.

While Stefon and the New England Patriots faced off against the Seattle Seahawks, Cardi attended the game and made a surprise appearance to support her “I Like It” collaborator, Bad Bunny, during his historic halftime show. She joined Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko, and more stars as they danced along to the Grammy winner’s performance.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Cardi seemingly left the stadium before the game ended, posting a clip of herself listening to Bad Bunny in the back of her car on her Instagram Stories. The game was a bit of a blowout, with the Patriots losing 13 – 29, making the final minutes of the game fairly inconsequential.

“First time I ever listen to @badbunnypr was this song…I was in love wit this verse…CONGRATS BAD BUNNY,” she captioned the clip.

Fans have also pointed out that K’yanna Barber, one of Diggs’ more recent baby mamas, was in attendance at the Super Bowl, sparking speculation that Cardi left after spotting her there.

After the game, supporters who checked on both stars’ accounts noticed that Cardi and Stefon unfollowed each other on Instagram, making the idea that they broke up an even stronger possibility. While neither party has commented on their relationship status since the start of these rumors, Cardi made it pretty clear that the highlight of her Super Bowl was Benito, and not her boyfriend.