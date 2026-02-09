Close
Funniest Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More From Super Bowl LX

That’s A Badddd Bunny! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Super Bowl LX

Must-see tweets, memes, viral videos, and more from star-studded Super Bowl LX

Published on February 9, 2026
That’s a badddd bunny!

Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Super Bowl LX will be remembered as the moment where Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny ascended beyond superstardom into the Pop Culture pantheon as the first artist to perform an all-spanish set during halftime of the big game.

Bustling with hip-moving energy, the propulsive performance was a beautifully layered love letter to latin culture with spectacular creative direction that raised the bar for the annual halftime event.

Surrounded by dynamic dancers and beloved latino celebs, including Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and more, Benito breezed through chart-stopping hits with his signature showmanship while immersed in a culturally rich wonderland with epic sets featuring homes, markets, sugar cane fields, and even light poles.

Taking things to another level were special surprise guests Lady Gaga (who gave us a lil taste of her salsa dancing skills) and Ricky Martin who reminded everyone that he’s still very much that dude.

And, as an added bonus, Benito blessed viewers with a Spike Lee-inspired double dolly shot during his performance of “Monaco.” A true student of legends!

Naurally, social media exploded with reactions to Benito’s world-stopping performance which won the Super Bowl while drowning out the hatred from Trump and his miserable MAGA minions.

What was your favorite moment from Bad Bunny’s performance? Which Bad Bunny song were you previously unfamiliar with that’s now your JAM? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from Super Bowl LX on the flip.

