Close
Celebrity

Mike Epps Walks Back 'Non-Filtered' Joke About Nicki Minaj

Mike Epps Walks Back ‘Non-Filtered’ Joke About Donald Trump Engaging In A Sex Act With Nicki Minaj, Barbz Blast Him

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Epps has apologized for a crude sexual joke he made about Nicki Minaj following her recent endorsement of Donald Trump, an apology the Barbz hope Nicki doesn’t accept.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3146
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

The comedian got a lot of heat from Barbz after he made a crude joke about Nicki Minaj during a recent stand-up appearance. Given the rapper’s current political involvement, Epps joked about her support for Trump during the Jan. 6 Louisville kickoff of the 2026 iteration of the “We Them One’s Comedy Tour.”

In a video from the show shared on social media, Epps joked that Minaj was involved in sexual acts with “Donald Trump and them,” including getting a train ran on her.” He went on to joke that she did that in order to get her citizenship, but the card she got “wasn’t even real.”

“She done jump up on Donald Trump side trying to get a free card, and the card wasn’t even real,” he said “‘B***h you ain’t going nowhere. Get on back over there!’”

Surprisingly, Nicki didn’t respond to Epps’ commentary, despite constantly voicing her disdain for other celebrities who call her out. Instead, the comedian was attacked by her fanbase, which led to an apology from him.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Mike backtracked on his comments, saying, “Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild … I’m non-filtered. Just wanted to apologize.” Calling himself “Mr. Accountability,” Epps addressed his apology to Nicki, her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their 5-year-old son.

While Epps’ comments certainly went further than a lot of folks, the sentiment isn’t much different than what a lot of Nicki’s opponents have voiced. Nicki publicly supporting Trump has raised suspicion among fans that she could have an ulterior motive, considering the fact that she doesn’t have her U.S. citizenship.

In 2018, Minaj posted on Facebook that she came into the U.S. as an “illegal immigrant” and unapologetically condemned the president’s family separation policies. Fast-forward to 2026, her views have done a complete 180, and after a lot of cozying up to Trump and his administration, they reportedly awarded Nicki a “free” Gold Card and a path to citizenship.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Donald Trump Mike Epps News Newsletter Nicki Minaj

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

    See How Megan Thee Stallion Planned The Cutest Birthday Surprise For Her Man Klay Thompson

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

    50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Normani & Other NFL WAGs Strip Down For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

    MadameNoire
    Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King

    Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of 'Be Happy'

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    iOne Editorial | BOSSIP's Black History Hidden Gems | 2026-02-05
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: Abdul Rahman Ibrahima Was The ‘Prince Among The Slaves’ Whose Story Spanned Continents & Centuries

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Sideline Scene-Stealers: Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi To The Super Bowl For An Adorable Football Family Outing

    Comment
    Jake Paul x Anthony Joshua x Bad Bunny
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Fragile-Faced Puerto Rico Resident Jake Paul Backpedals Bashing Bad Bunny As ‘Fake American,’ Logan Paul Blasts Bothered & Brittle Brother’s Comments

    Comment
    31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
    12 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

    Comment
    Maryland legislature
    Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

    During Black History Month: Wes Moore, The Only Black Governor In America, Not Invited To National Governors Association Dinner At White House

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close